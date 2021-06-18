Texas governor bans COVID-19 vaccine mandates

&quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and guest co-hosts Sherri Shepherd and S.E. Cupp react to Gov. Greg Abbott issuing a statewide ban on vaccine mandates and accusing President Biden of federal overreach.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live