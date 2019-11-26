Transcript for T.I. says comments on daughter’s virginity were ‘misconstrued’

So, there are a lot of "Hot topics" that are in a holding pattern. The white house counsel, don mcgahn, is appealing the subpoena for him to testify. Scotus temporarily blocked the release of you-know-who's tax returns and the fallout over naval secretary Richard Spencer's firing continues. While all of that is happening and we're keeping an eye on it, we got to start by saying what the hell is going on with T.I.? He apparently went on "Red table talk" to walk back his claim that he's been taking his daughter to the doctor yearly for yearly virginity checks since she was 15 years old. Take a look. I'm being criticized because I'm willing to go above and beyond to protect mine. Right. And I'm talking about all of the little slimy, grimy, chubby fingered little boys who want to just come and defile and destroy the sanctity -- I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner when asked how do I deal with parenting in this day and age, and so I just began to, you know, from a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate and I think that a lot of people kind of like took it extremely literal. So is that being protective or sort of more controlling? I understand that his daughter was a little upset with him for having this conversation and now he has permission to discuss it, but you know, he felt it was important that he do that for the last few years. Yeah. He wasn't in the gynecologist's office with the child. He was -- he didn't go into the room where the exam -- The exam room. He was outside. T.I.tmi, okay? I guess he was getting the report though from the doctor about whether or not her high men was intact. Don't say the word. They don't want you to say that word. Hymen? That's what the report was. The problem that I had with it -- I'm sorry, I mean, that's insane. That's anatomic. That's what we have. That's what it's called. That's the problem -- Brian. That's the problem because I think that women for too long have been forced to feel bad about their sexuality and I know for my, someone that grew up in the church, in the catholic faith, I was made to feel bad about my sexuality, I really was. Yeah. And I think when T.I. Was talking about his daughter and her sexuality, there was this double standard that I kept on hearing over and over again. He was saying things like he wasn't as concerned about his son as he was about his daughter and he said if my son goes out and gets a girl pregnant, how does the household change for those nine months. The household doesn't really change, whereas if my daughter comes home pregnant, my household does change. I thought, both -- your household changes if your son gets someone pregnant as well. So I just didn't understand where he was coming from. I viewed it very differently actually. What did you view? One, I give him a lot of credit in this P.C. Environment that we're in to not only go out there and talk about a conversation that's quite uncomfortable not just for him but for everybody to listen to and for listening because we didn't play all of it but I watched it this morning. The conversation, Jada Pinkett Smith provides a lot of good advice for him being a mom of girls and he seemed to want to listen and want to learn and that moment that other people are criticizing like you, sunny, it's the same for a man and a woman, I don't agree with that. I just went through a pregnancy and my husband is an incredible it was on my mind every second of every day because I was sick. I knew the anxieties of having to carry a healthy child. It crosses my husband's mind every once in a while. I don't think he was wrong in that sense. I thought it was an important conversation for me to listen to as a parent. We don't talk about this enough. It's mostly because his daughter probably didn't want it done in public which is why -- He apologized for that. But it's hard to -- the cat's out of the bag. The point I was going to make when this first became a topic because this has been going on for a while is that he didn't have her permission to talk about her sexuality, and again, please bear with me on this, I know what it feels like to have a dad who everybody knows. Men are already scared to go out with you because they're worried about what to deal with. Now deeja is going to know that her dad was so obsessed with her sexuality and honestly, it's none of her dad'susiness past 18 and I thought it was very strange and very 1800s. She was younger. I don't care. I was going to play a clip. My dad when I was 14 went on firing line and talked about how I had a crush on Leonardo Dicaprio and we actually have a clip of it. I have a point to this, I promise. Leonardo Dicaprio is an object of my 13-year-old daughter's affection to the degree I have never experienced. I mean, this young man has captured the hearts of every 13-year-old girl in America. I have other problems with Leonardo, but the fact is -- That he seduced your daughter. Yeah. It's a distraction. So this is different -- You were horrified, I'm sure. I died. He wasn't wrong. I loved him too. But I died. I died. I was like, I can't believe you would discuss the man I love, because I loved Leonardo Dicaprio. I know, I would have died. I was furious at him. 13, whatever. And this is not -- he wasn't talking about my hymen and gynecological stuff on TV. Let me just tell you, his daughter, I promise you, whether or not is going to have issues. If this is enough to have impact, Leonardo Dicaprio, right, and I did have -- I no longer have a crush on him. Does that make sense? It makes perfect sense. The other thing before we go that I want to point out, if you've raised your daughter to be the woman you want her to be, you might exhibit a little more trust in her. That's all I'm going to say.

