Transcript for Tim Allen on political correctness in comedy

You know, Tim, you and I both started come by in the '80s. Leno says hi by the way. Jay Leno, my boyfriend. You're still doing it. Yes. The hardest working man. What do you think of to it now? It's different now. The P.C. Culture makes it really hard. My act if I brought that act back, I would be driven out of I grew up life-changing with Lenny Bruce, the bit he did here in '61, I would have to point to it to go read it. He changed my life about everything. I grew up on Richard Pryor and you can't even go back and talk about the book he wrote. Yeah. What I have to do sometimes is explain, which I hate in big arenas, this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it, but when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words. So as long as you understand my intent, I still get people. Just don't say it. I say, I'm not going to do that. They take it out of context and put it on Twitter or put it on Facebook. I'm surprised they haven't. I'm surprised they haven't because I do use some provocative words, but they're words I really got from my they said this stuff. We talked about it and I can't even stay it here. I can't even point to it. It is an alarming thing for comedians, but my act has been really about parents and kids and growing up anyway. I do some stuff. The women in my life were whatever political party, they hated the government and who was going to pay for it? They argued about that over vodka. Vodka and cigarettes. I don't know. The government, and all this. If I bring up this story about my grandma once because I stole money from my parents and never worked. She says, we got ourselves a little Democrat down there, and I do that in Miami. People laugh and cheer. You do it in reading, Pennsylvania. Oh. Why reading? It's a little bit more democratic. Oh, so they don't like it. I see. I see. When I do the political stuff, it's a little bit more -- and I don't really do political stuff. It's more of a perspective, but I said words do matter, but Lenny said they didn't, and it's '61. If you go watch the movie "Blazing saddles." Oh my god. Forget it. You can't watch it without looking around in your own room. That's true. That's Mel brooks. So my family loves your show "Last man standing," and it's a huge hit. So congratulations. Thank you. It's interesting though -- It is. Yeah. It's one of the few shows on TV, and don't worry I'm not going to get you in any trouble. This is known, but it skews conservative because you're a sporting goods store on the show that sells guns. It's interesting you call your character Mike Baxter, Archie bunker, but college-educated. On the show I think there's both sides of the, but why is it important to show different kinds of political -- What we wanted to do was not make fun of religion, not make fun of family. We wanted to celebrate and have a relationship that's affectionate, and celebrate what's good about American family and -- but be provocative enough -- Archie bunker went to the university of Michigan. He does this thing about cappuccinos. Of course, he knows about cappuccinos. He's not that deal, and basically what we want to do, but this is a long story. We started with Obama, president Obama. So it was fun poking fun at him because he had a big sense of humor. We thought it was going to be Hillary. We were geared up. We love taking shots at the Clintons and, you know, all hell broke loose, and they said now -- it was just fun because we had positioned him to be that character, and it was real fun especially in California to poke fun at the liberal side of Can you poke fun at the other side? Oh, hell yeah. What's more fun to poke fun I use this as an example. I met your father, and he did a fundraiser and I was invited. I didn't know if I was allowed to say I met you at a fundraiser for my dad. He was so funny. He was such a good guy. Democrats are really funny in public, and scary behind. And vice versa. Outside of it, they're really funny, and I mentioned this is Whitlock and these two guys in Virginia and Wharton school wrote a whole piece on the best part about Republicans and the best part about liberals. It changed that Lenny Bruce saying. We have lost the ability to compromise. My brother and I are on opposite sides of the spectrum. He said, damn, I'm a conservative and he's not. I read the positive thing about liberals. I went, damn, I'm a liberal, and that's where our show, we do this bounce. That's good. We learn this compromise. A word we don't hear anymore. Not at all. Well, you know, come back. When was the last time you were here? Years. The only one I remember that killed me was Marty short and I did it on the wood couch. I broke my coccyx. I got the say a weird word. What day is today? Marty short and I -- we did so many jokes no one said anything except he and I. It was one of the funnier bits I had been on. Come back. Thank you guys for having me.

