Transcript for Tom Cruise erupts at crew over COVID-19 breach

Tom Cruise is in the middle of filming "Mission: Impossible 7," and audio was just leaked from the set where he was not happy with some crew members who were ignoring covid safety protocols. Take a listen. I don't ever want to see it again, ever. And if you don't do it, you're fired. If I see you do it again, you're Gone. That's it. No apologies. You can tell it to the people that are losing their Homes because our industry shut down. You know, and people, you know, some people don't understand that -- why he would get so angry, you know. I get U know. That's his movie, and if he goes down with covid, the movie is done. It's five, six weeks done. You can keep going. You can get a new camera operator, no disrespect to camera operators. You can get a new sound man, but you can't get another Tom Cruise. It's him, and if he's looking over and he can see you not doing what you are supposed to be doing, it's kind of like a middle finger. Do you think this was in or out of line? I curse people out all the Tim I will say that. You not. Do you think he was wrong, Sara? Oh, I do all the time. I agree with the sentiment of the message and I first read the quotes and I didn'tr them originally. I thought, I get times are tough, and he made some great points about what's going to put food on the table because Tom Cruise will be fine, but a lot of the people that work on those sets are not hispanic be able to pay for college. He made some great points. He definitely went over the top and a good therapist told me when your reaction is out of the proportion to the circumstances you'reng with, it should be a red flag. I saw about 20 red flags in his delivery because only a Tom Cruise on a set could get away with that. You should never speak to grown adults the way he just did, and we see this, and I don't care if you are a coach, if you are a director in a control room. I'm not referencing our director, but directors are known for this. They throw their headsets, and nobody should ever endorse that kind of behavior. It completely -- that's why I say you do not -- I've never seen you ever, even close to this. That was way out of proportion. I will tell you. You will get 50 emails -- 50 emails from people who will tell you that when you see something on a that is as sort of dangerous as people not taking this seriously, you do go off, and you do get crazy, and adults -- you think adults would know better, but we're fighting every day, don't you think, joy? People are saying, why aren't you wearing your masks? Why aren't you distancing? You want to scream at people. Do you scream at people, joy? Nobody's listening to me here, so forget that. I mean, I have nobody to scream at. Here's the thing. I have to disagree with Sara. I'm sorry. I disagree with you, Sara, because remember I said a couple of days thathave been in a rage for the past four years. Yeah. I did say that. Mm-hmm. What amazes me is that people are not in more of a rage. Do you know that we have 200,000 new cases of covid every day? India only has 30,000 a day. India has 1 point -- what is it? Four times the number of people that we have in the united States. So if you lost somebody to this disease who was really prematurely dead, you would be in a rage, I think. Then I read in "The times" this morning, the CDC, there were a couple of whistle-blowers coming out of CDC now, and they were telling us during this whole time with with trump administration and miss ivanka Trump and kellyanne Conway, they were telling the CDC what information to put out, to go against the science. Of course, we're all in a rage. We should be even in more of a rage, like I said, who's listening? You know? But I believe that Tom Cruise is completely justified in doing that. I'm on his side. Sunny, where do you fall with this? You know, if you are looking over and you see adult people who should know better because they shut down that set three times because people had covid or came down with it, was he -- was he out of line do you think? Wow. Let me first say that I'm having technical difficulties so I'm sure that I found far, far away because my mic is not working properly, but, you know, joy actually just changed my mind. When I first listened to this tape, I thought, that is abusive. That is hr-department worthy, and then I started thinking about the people -- what joy said about the people that have lost loved ones because of this pandemic, and how serious it is, that this is a deadly virus, and as many of you know, I'm dealing with this in my own family. So the notion that people would be so cavalier right now amidst a pandemic and possibly not only, you know, cost them their homes and their livelihood, but their lives, I think probably warrants his rage, his anger, his disappointment. Not necessarily the explettives, the curses, but I think he gets a pass for this. I totally have changed my mind within the last, like, five minutes. I think he gets a pass for T because this is a life and death situation, and I cannot believe people are not taking this more Yeah. And what do you think, Ana? I mean, people are saying, well, he should know better, but he's Tom Cruise. He's Tom Cruise. He's a celebrity, and they do that. Is -- isn't the possibility of catching covid the great equalizer? Does it matter if you are a celebrity or not a celebrity? Won't it kill you either way? Well, girl, first thing, let me tell you something. When I first read this thing, I thought, seven "mission:impossibles"? How old am I? And it's, you know, then I realized that this is -- Thi Tom Cruise's franchise. It's on his back, and production Yes. -- TV shows, you know, that are on and from the studio, they are going through incredible measures and hoops in order to keep people safe, and the problem with covid -- I've experienced it in my family, is that it doesn't stay with one person it spreads like a rash. It spreads like wildfire. It spreads like a damn plague because it is a plague, and so if one person is reckless and one person gets sick, the possibility that these bubbles that the production companies are working in, you know, that it explodes within that, it's very large, and the second thing, look. T never going to criticize anybody for cussing because, you know, I can do it in three Yes. I do 2 1/2. That's it. That's it. I've heard you do some stuff in Spanish. Oh, I know. I know. See, Sara doesn't know. She doesn't know. I -- yeah. When it gets you and it's crazy -- well, yes. You know that.

