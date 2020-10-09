Transcript for Trump admits to downplaying coronavirus severity

approaching 200,000 lives claimed by the coronavirus pandemic, but here's how you-know-who framed the crisis to the public really back in February. Take a look. There's a theory that in April when it gets warm, historically that it's been able to kill the virus. People are getting better. They're all getting better. It's a bit like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. We'll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner. We're prepared and we're doing a great job with it. It will go away. Just stay calm. Everything we're doing is under control, but we're not talking about the virus. Apparently he was giving journalist Bob Woodward a different tone on audio tapes. Take a listen. You just breathe the air. That's how it's passed. So that's a very tricky one. That's a very delicate one. It's also more deadly than your, you know, even your strenuous flus. Now it's turning out it's not just old people, Bob. Today, just today some startling facts came out. It's not just old people. Yep. I wanted to -- I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down. Yes. Because I don't want to create a panic. So he's calling this a political hit job, but I mean you heard the words coming out of his mouth. So what's your take on this, was it a surprise to hear him admit this to Bob Woodward? No. Because who gives 18 interviews to Bob Woodward? That's really stupid. I was watching the news and a lot of people are talking about what he said and everything, but I would like to talk about something because as criminally negligent as trump is, I would like to indict the enablers if I may. Lindsey graham, Mitchell Mcconnell, Kevin Mccarthy, senator Kramer of North Dakota. The silence of Republican leadership on bountygate was deafening and on calling soldiers losers, but this is what I would negligent genocide. Trump knew the virus was deadly, and he held rallies and encouraged people to go out and not wear masks. He said, go out and enjoy yourselves. It's going to be gone in a minute. What do the enablers say? I haven't read the book. This is a gotcha book, or they say nothing. I would like to call on Mitt Romney today to open up his mouth because he's the only one we can rely on to even say this much, okay? Find your testicularty, senator Romney and speak out today. Thank you very much. Ugh. I think it would be terrifying -- Anybody else? I think it's terrifying. If you look at the numbers now given what we know, three out of four people who died from covid-19 would still be alive. When joy says mass genocide, you have 200,000 people dead now, and that falls squarely on this president. Now he's saying he didn't want to panic people. We know he sows panic. We know he traffics in violence. He traffics in chaos, and, you know, what would have been so -- why would he think that having a national mask mandate -- why would he think that immobilizing the defense production act, getting ppe to first responders would, you know, unleash mass panic? That is just the sign of true so this is -- this falls squarely on his shoulders, and I think anyone who had a family member, a loved one, a friend who died from covid-19 and still supports trump, I just -- I don't understand that, and I wonder, you know, what would it take for a trump supporter now at this point to change their support of him? I mean, we now know about Bolton. We now know about Mattis. We now know about the Cohen we now know what Mary trump says about him. Now we have what Woodward said. I wonder, Meghan, can you answer that question, like, what would make a trump supporter at this point change their minds? Knowing everything. This won't do it. I mean, and again there's a lot of horror on this, and I have two buckets I want to hit if that's okay. The first part about this when you are talking about enablers, there was a lot of misinformation going around about the virus from the very beginning, and when we were -- Dr. Fauci actually said yesterday, quote, he didn't get any sense trump was distorting anything about the coronavirus. As a conservative, I am always questioning big government. I'm always questioning our leaders and I think for the most part everyone who works in D.C. Is an idiot, and I remember being told that masks are fine, and I can travel safely and the coronavirus was no worse than the flu for a period of time. There was a lot of misinformation. I will say that -- I heard that, joy. Let me finish, and then you can talk. I will say right now a new CBS poll came out saying that 60% of the American public distrusts president trump on the coronavirus, but 65% distrusts the media. There was a time Nancy Pelosi was saying, come around here. It's racist to close the borders, and it's bad all the way around, but going to the initial point of this Bob Woodward interview, I cannot tell you the levels of insanity and stupidity you have to be in politics to give 18 hours to any journalist on the record, period. In Bob Woodward said, what did you have for breakfast? I would say, off the record, Bob, no comment. I would say, what does he want, and what kind of angle does he have? This is almost famous all the time. They are the enemy and they are here to make you look bad, and the idea they are -- They're not the enemy. What do you think is going to happen? For a Republican, the media is. I would never let my principle, ever under any circumstances do an on the record interview with Bob Woodward. It was said he was too stupid to be president. You can't read that article without being slightly dumbfounded at how this even happens, but I do think that president trump's lack of leadership absolutely increased the death toll, the suffering and also for people that support him, like, the economy took a huge hit, and it was dragged out. This whole shutdown is a result of information we not only didn't have because it wasn't shared, but intentionally twisted at times to make you think the opposite was true, and I think from wavering on the testing as sunny said to repeatedly minimizing the masks even to this day, he minimizes the use of the asks, and that day he knew it was airborne. He had five large indoor rallies with his supporters in five cities here in the country. Now as you look at the 200,000 dead, the millions of lost jobs, a school system that barely knows how to function right now, the millions suffering possible long-term effects from getting this virus which we don't even know. I blame president trump. I also do blame anyone in the administration who knew anything about this information and didn't speak up, and I hold Bob Woodward accountable as well. The question I have -- I think it's the question a lot of Americans have. The buck always stops with the president, but when we're talking about people with Dr. Fauci, and saying he didn't get any sense trump was distorting anything about the coronavirus, do you want to know why the American public distrusts D.C. In general? It looks like we have been lied to this entire time, and there are people in the media that let it happen. This can be solved. This can be solved very easily for these people if they would just listen to the tapes. That's how you solve the problem of what you were just describing. Listen to the tapes. Dr. Fauci -- sorry, whoopi. It's all right. I just wanted to say, one of the initial things you understand immediately is when you hear him say, yeah. It's this, and it's that you think, but if you knew that, there would have been no confusion as to whether we should be wearing masks. There would be no confusion about what we should be doing because when someone says, hey, there's something and it's worse than the flu and we need to get on top of it because we want to get it right. We want to take care of it. That's what you do when you are a leader. What we've gone through these, you know, several months of hell is because the person at the top didn't say, I got this. Here's the direction we need to go in. That's what we have been lacking, and that's why we're in the situation we're in now. I just keep waiting for godzilla to come out of the east river. Just -- 2020 has been, like, crazy, so now nothing surprises

