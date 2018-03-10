Transcript for Trump built his fortune through tax cheating: NYT report

"The New York Times" just dropped a bombshell story claiming you know who's family hid hundreds of millions of dollars through tax fraud screams that the small $1 million loan that he got from his dad was actually 60 million and a whole lot of other crazy stuff that when you read it your head will kind of explode so do you think this will mean someone will actually get a look at these tax returns? These folks have been working on this story for over a year. It's quite the expose. I mean, it talks about I think tax -- potential tax fraud, illegal activity. I just wonder will anyone care? We know that, you know, New York authorities are looking at it, New Jersey authorities are looking at it because of his deals in the casino, but I wonder will his base care? Will anyone care. No, I don't think it will move the needle. You know would cares the most is Donald Trump. This is "The New York Times" just needling the president because he -- He may potentially have to pay some of that money back. I mean, he might. He has told the story for years and years about being the self-made man and now we know that he was made a millionaire by the age of 8. Now you can understand why he was running around these limos in New York City all these years because there was so much money there. It definitely moves the needle. That was the biggest takeaway -- He tried to change his father's will to make him the sole executor and his father said no way because he was afraid Donald Trump would take over and use his life's earnings to pay off all of his bad debts. There is a couple things. First of all they got Al Capone on tax evasion. Let's just remember that. He might have killed several people but the reason he went to jail is because he didn't pay his taxes so take a page. Also the other thing -- a couple of things were in my head like Leona helmsley said only the little people pay taxes. Those little people are the ones who wear the Maga hat as cording to Donald Trump and the rest of us. We are the little people. Well, and the other thing was when George W. Bush was running in Texas Ann Richards said he was born on third base and he acts like he hit a triple. Well, that is Donald Trump. That is Donald Trump. By the way, George W. Bush is out campaigning for Kavanaugh FYI. He worked under bush. I do wonder how the president will divert the conversation because he's known to do that. Remember last week with Rosenstein during the Kavanaugh hearings. He can divert all he wants to as long as he pays his fair share of the taxes -- see, I don't care. Listen -- It's a lot of money. Very wealthy people, we know very wealthy people have found loopholes and all kinds of stuff and when they get caught they got to pay the money. It's a half a billion dollar in taxes we're talking about. You got to pay it. 50 million, rather, and he really owes 500 million. Those are the numbers. And years and years ago because of the statute of limitations even if it was illegal who knows if what the charge -- What is he doing now because we haven't seen his taxes to whoopi's point. I wonder if Mueller has seen his taxes. Now I know why he didn't want us to see them. I have a legal note. Trump's lawyer spondz responded to the story and said, "The new York Times" allegations of today and tax evasion are 100% Faust and highly defamatory. Oh, yeah, they've been looking into this for over a year. Yeah. "The New York Times" -- well -- We'll see how it shakes down. But I tell you if the little people have to pay taxes, big people got to pay some tacks too. Just the way it is. You know what, as an American citizen, it is my duty to pay taxes. That's a patriotic -- he's always talking about -- waving a flag and wearing a flag and yet how unpatriotic is it of him to not pay his share of taxes? So that we can have a fire department and a police department. We'll be back.

