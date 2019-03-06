Transcript for Trump denies calling Meghan Markle 'nasty'

You know who in the white house is in the uk right now. He caused some bad blood with the prince before he even stepped on to the plane. First he denied he called duchess Meghan Markle nasty. He must not have listened to the tape that was recording him. Please take a listen. She said she would move to Canada if you got elected. Turned out she moved to Britain. A lot of people moving here. What can I say? I didn't know that she was nasty. I assume he knows that's him. Now some people don't recognize their own voices. But that is you. Oftentimes you do do this. You say things like I never said that, but there it is. How can you deny it knowing there's tape? You think we're dumb? I guess you do. It's very orwellian. It's like don't believe your lying ears. It's right on tape, but I believe there are people saying he didn't say she was nasty. His own campaign. His Twitter feed said he didn't play it. They played that audio and said he didn't call her nasty. He's called so many women nasty I think he's having a hard time keeping track of who he called what. He called Hillary Clinton nasty. He said kamala Harris has a nasty wit. You're a nasty girl, nasty. Who's the nasty girl? Yes, yes. That's how you take it. He's in London right now. Meghan Markle -- that's princess Meghan if you're nasty. It's crazy. I know -- excuse me. Lots of my friends are over there saying why did you send him? I said I did not send him over there. What is the purpose of the visit? The purpose of the visit is it's a state visit. This is something that American presidents do because we have a special relationship with the United Kingdom which is now is being frayed because he's destroyed so many of our alliances. With the upcoming 75th anniversary of D day everybody is so afraid of what he's going to say and can he keep it together. He's there for the pomp and circumstance. He has throne envy. He wishes that were him. Look at her face. She's like what the hell? She's over it. I have to stand here with this -- I can only imagine. Oh, god, please. Oh god! You know what's going to kill him, in the meantime Barack Obama was in Canada yesterday at an NBA final getting a standing ovation that lasted forever. You know, there is nothing worse for a politician than getting announced at a sports event. Usually they get booed. That guy -- you know -- He's got the swag though. He has the one thing that he can claim that no one else in the country can say. He's the one guy that lost more money than anybody -- anybody! That is his claim -- he'll never be the first black president. He can be the guy that lost more money than anybody in the world. The billion dollar loser. If he continues to use that self-tanning machine -- Keep this in mind, this is the guy deciding on the economics of the country, the guy who lost more money than He's not meeting with the prime minister. No, he's not. It's all about just the grandeur of it all. He's less popular in great Britain than anybody. They have the baby balloon there driving him nuts. He's fighting with the mayor. He'll be back. Ke no mistake. One last message to the Brits. Yes. I'm sorry.

