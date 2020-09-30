Transcript for Trump wouldn't denounce white supremacists

night, sunny. What was your takeaway? Well, I think that, you know, we're at a time in our country, whoopi, that we're going through a pandemic, an economic crisis, a national debate over policing and certainly a delayed reckoning over systemic racism, and I think what we saw last night is a president who can't defend his leadership on any of those important issues that we are facing, and so he went back to his core being, his core person, and that is that he is a racist. So we saw that he refused, refused to just denounce white supremacy, and I think we have a clip when he actually refused to do that. But are you willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups -- Sure. And to say that they need to stand down and not add to the violence in a number of these cities as we saw in Kenosha and as we've seen in Portland? Sure I'll do that. You want to call them -- what do you want to call them? Give me a name. White supremacists and white wing militia. Proud boys, stand back and stand by, but I'll tell you what. I'll tell you what. Somebody's got to do something about antifa and the left because this is not a right wing problem. His own FBI director said -- He tried to say that had nothing to do with giving them their marching orders. The proud boys appeared to take that statement as marching orders because they are now all over social media saying, yes, sir. Standing down and standing by, so he showed us who he is as the president of the United States, and any American, any American that stands by this president who calls racial sensitivity training racist, who gives that dog whistle to racists, I -- I just don't understand that. That is so un-american. That is the antithesis of everything we should want and expect from the president of the United States. He should be the president of every single person in this country, and I was disgusted and hurt, and angry about what I saw last night. He doesn't denounce -- I'll tell you what. I'm going to talk. I'm just going to talk -- yeah. I'm just going to say my little four-second thing. I was really happy that Biden talked about the fact that he would rejoin the Paris agreement and create green jobs. He talked about what he would do for the coronavirus, on policing and race. He said he stressed diversity training and violence has to be prosecuted and will convene a conference on policing with all sides, you know, the economy said he'll increase government spending by trillions and raise corporate taxes and the analysis from Wharton found that Biden plan could create a faster growing economy. I heard some stuff and I was grateful for it, you know, I wish somebody would explain to me at some point what antifa is. It seems to be a word that encompasses a lot of stuff, but I don't know what it means. You know -- The FBI has explained what it was. It means anti-fascist. That's what the word is about. Anti-fascist. All right. I just say one thing? Of course, he doesn't denounce white supremacy, sunny, because he is a white supremacist. Americans have to decide whether they want a white supremacist in the white house. We have never had it before. Maybe we didn't know we had it, but we certainly know we have it now. Yeah. That is the decision on November 3rd that must be made. And I think -- I think sunny made a very good point because she talked about how the proud boys -- how the members of the proud boys are responding to what trump said yesterday and did not say. One of them is saying on Twitter -- They love it. Trump basically said, and I'm quoting, trump basically said, go blank them up. This makes me so happy. The word I'm blanking rhymes with hockey puck, okay? So they understood. They heard the dog whistle loud and clear. Look. After charlottesville, after all of the death we've seen after a white supremacist drove for hours and hours to go hunt down Latinos during his presidency, it should not be a big lift to be able to denounce white supremacy. This is easy. I denounce white supremacy. This is not a hard lift for the president of the United States. No. Sara, what about you? Well, there was -- there were several moments. The one you guys are speaking of. There was another one that horrified me and we have a clip of it, when he was talking -- when Joe Biden was talking about his son. Take a look. The way you talk about the military, the way you talk about them being losers and being -- and just being suckers, my son was in Iraq. He spent a year there. He got -- he got the bronze star. He got the conspicuous service medal. I'm talking about my son beau Biden. Hunter got thrown out of the he was thrown out, dishonorably discharged. That's not true. He was not thrown out. Because of cocaine use. My son like a lot of people, like a lot of people you know at home had a drug problem. He's overtaken it. He's fixed it, and he's worked on it and I'm proud of him. I'm proud of my son. Everybody knows about beau Biden. When Joe was considering joining the race again, he had to consider with his family and he talked about conversations he had with his son before he passed. Everyone knows what beau Biden is, and the fact that he is no longer with us, to give a moment of pause and not interrupt Joe Biden would have been enough, but then he switches pivots and starts to smear his other son in the same breath. He can't. I literally had, like, a visceral reaction of disgust in that moment. I have had other moments like that, but that one got me last night that he just so freely didn't lose a beat in doing that in regards to his family. It's only going to get worse. It's only going to get worse, Sara. It's going to get worse and worse and worse and worse. You'll see. It may get worse, but I have to say I'm proud of Joe Biden because he could have turned around and said, let's talk about your kids. You see, that's the kind of stuff I would have done. Let's talk about your kids. Have any of your kids gone to give service? Have any of your children -- anybody? See, he didn't do that. Anybody in his whole family. No one's ever served. He could have done that, but he didn't. No. Never did.

