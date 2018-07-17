-
Now Playing: Trump receives criticism in wake of Helsinki summit
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers react to Trump's Helsinki summit comments
-
Now Playing: Helsinki Summit: President Trump and Vladimir Putin meet
-
Now Playing: Trump questions US intelligence after Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: Trump faces bipartisan backlash after refusing to denounce Russian meddling
-
Now Playing: Obama says we live in 'strange and uncertain' times in speech
-
Now Playing: Sen. Jeff Flake speaks out on Trump-Putin news conference
-
Now Playing: Trump stands his ground after Putin news conference backlash
-
Now Playing: GOP lawmakers slam Trump-Putin news conference as 'flat-out wrong'
-
Now Playing: Trump says Putin 'extremely strong' in denial of election interference
-
Now Playing: Senate reaction pours in to Trump's meeting with Putin
-
Now Playing: Trump met with Putin in Helsinki amid Russian hacker indictments
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump's recent comments on US allies and rivals
-
Now Playing: Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'
-
Now Playing: What will Putin and Trump discuss at summit?
-
Now Playing: Trump, Putin hold working lunch during summit
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to denounce Russian meddling, says 'both countries' responsible
-
Now Playing: Trump meets Putin in Helsinki amid Russian meddling indictments
-
Now Playing: President Trump to meet with Vladimir Putin
-
Now Playing: 50 Cent weighs in on #MeToo's place in rap, backlash over comments about Terry Crews