Transcript for Trump questions US intelligence after Putin meeting

For the Tim in a long time republican Democrats found something they agree . The guy in the white house kind of B it in yesterday summit with Russia president Putin. Take a look. E U.S. Intelgence agency has concluded that Russia D. Wh do you believe? My people came tome, Dan coats came to me and sai they think it's Russia. I have preside Putin. He just saidt's notrussia. I will say this, I don't see any reason why it would be. Have gat confidence in my intelligencepeople,ut I will te you thatresident Putin was extly sg and powerful in hisenialtoday. So he' alway promising supporters to put America first. Yeah, well -- Ws hpening with that? Do yomember how angry he got when people kneeled and he said T sons -- S. I've never seen a more weasely answer.I don't se why it would be Russia. The one T we've seen him in the context you shod be angry at someone and he's not. Why do you think that is? I'm questning it. I thought perhapsits the len com that Russia hacked into our democracy that that did legitimi his presidency? Hat's one part O it. O part it seems to me Russia's got something onhim. He'sver edge with this one. He'saying basicallyo him don't snitch is ITIs that's what iy. You thinkee tape is ING. The pee pee tape is not going to his baseosition. Monelaundering, owing Toth russian.there's a lot of money. Ere was picture of fdr Facebook that said hirihito said he didn'o it. En they bombed pearl harbor I World War II. To me it R to the level of treason. The republicar going to go there baas they want their supreme courtic I have a few things to Y.I eat for not sfering from trump derjment. When days like today happen and yey Happ, I need it to be eortant that you hear happened yesterday istremely dangerous. It's extremely uriot ICAN. Our president acted ke a puppy ar a former kgb agent murderingicrs caused some of the wor atrocities. Cide in Syria. I neverught I would see this. I gre up with Mr. Gorbachev tear Dow that I'm a Reagan Republican. I can't emphasize how much of a hard te iad with is there's a ton of blow back across the board. We'll seehat T action . Majority of foxews was G crazy. I want tow a clip right here. This is my father in 2013 in the ukrain is about the future you nt forour country. This is about T future you deserve. The freeld is wityou. Americaith U. I Amith you. So then of the great an experiment is that we believe in freedom and democracy glly. Is is my father going 0 the ukraine.they don'tant to be a part of Russia. He was speaking with the ters with the mayor of ki there are those of us in the coun still believe in th we don't want to apologize to dictators. It's hard to be anrican today. You're wondering where a lot of his fear is. You recall Jared Kushner and his family talked Abou Russian nk there working with. To me it'not a pee pee tape. It's a dough tape. It's about the Mone if everybody's got your money and they say we want you T pay tomorrow or -- that' why you have to belly Caro matter who yren government, who you'rtalking to and what you're saying wh you're promisingomising. That why we like the people who runhe gernmentot involved in the business of other countries. He met with Putin for T hours privately. Privately with two translators.I wonder if the American people will to see the transcripts of that eting. No. I don't think they N to see the transcripts. You'te any clearer than would the lie. I don't want the country to get G lit into thinking Thi is Normal. Sow having a relnship with a murderous dictator -- What I think -- oy party. Does H be turn? I think yr party has got a reallyhocking ING. Think they anticipated this either. I don't know how they missed it. You have peoplein it's the worst day of his presidency. Does his ba D his supporters change now? They can't wear the H anymore. Vicident penced at the world saw and americale is that president trump will put theity of am fi that's not what happened. U compromised ourational curity lik a way no other president- I'm not overting. I cannot isis this enough. You guys know me very well. The worst day of presidency was yesterday. My father andncles did not fight fascism to have a fascist running the entry. What is G on? Part of it is the vets, the world warii vets are dying. Thostories are not -- people aren'tking about what these vete gave up, what the airmen did, what allhe vets who wt to war prevent Hier- to keep hitler from killing O what we do. Iknow. Daking over the world. Are there consequences to what he did yesterday? Here are sequences. You don't . Wait.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.