As we are saying, things are ramping up. We're eight weeks away to the next presidential election. You know who is pushing his law and order agenda hard. The question is, will it resonate with voters? Is it resonating with voters? What do you think, joy? Well, you know, I don't know. It could be. Who knows what's going to happen there? I'm more worried that trump could pull this off because of various reasons. We all see the polls and see that Biden is ahead, but the Russian interference is alive and kicking. Facebook is continuing to leave all the lies on the pages. The postal service is being interfered with. We've seen usps mailboxes being rounded up. There's a lot of cheating. On top of that -- I'll make this the electoral college is an issue and a problem. In the history of the united States there were four presidents who won without the popular vote because of the electoral college. I think it's ridiculous that a few states determines my future. It's ridiculous. Why bother voting in the rest of the country? They need to change the electoral college. George Bush, Donald Trump won without the backing of the United States of America. There you have it. Given the civil unrest and police protests in America, which candidates' messages are hitting home with voters, Meghan? This is hard to sum up in a short amount of time. We have five hosts now. In the six weeks off it's been interesting to see the narrative shift in the trump campaign going from his response to covid and hitting vice president Biden very hard on things like his son and him being old and sleepy Joe to shifting to law and order. I think if anyone watched the RNC, I watched the full DNC and RNC, the RNC hit the narrative home. They had the sheriff killed by looters, his wife and family on. There was a "Politico" article saying this is a concern with Democrat strategists in swing states, particularly in Wisconsin. This morning I was watching "Morning Joe" and reverend Al Sharpton said the Democrats have to take this seriously. To take all the policing off is something a latte liberal might go for, but people living on the ground need proper policing. We need more resources in different areas like mental health. We don't need our grandmothers prey to those who are being the users of products of the big gun manufacturers in this country. He talked about attending the funeral or a child in the bronx, a 1-year-old shot this summer and talked about how Democrats need to take this narrative seriously. It's the one thing making head way with the trump campaign. Sara, you think both candidates are playing to their base pretty much? As a voter I do. They're right on time with political strategy. I'm guessing as we're two months out from election to fire up their bases. As a voter I'm not seeing a lot of nuance from either the candidate. To second what Meghan said, I think with their messaging right now president trump stands to inch in the polls because law and order is always public safety. It's a basic right in this democracy. A lot of people are hearing it that way. Their own personal safety, that of their families and their homes is one of the reasons they live in this country. It has a broader reach in messaing possibly. Sunny, you think you know who is more chaos theory than law and order? There's no question about that. Trump is encouraging violence in America to distract from his failures, namely his failure in managing this horrible global pandemic that caused the death of 200,000 Americans on his watch. Let us not forget it was a trump supporter who killed two people in Kenosha. Trump supporters carried guns to state capitols. I think suburban moms know if they want their sons to be safe from violent militias and their parents to be safe from coronavirus, they got to get rid of trump. There's a Fox News poll by 5 percentage points those people in Wisconsin believe Biden is safer for America. CNN poll, same thing, 5% Biden is safer for America. Those suburban moms trump is playing for, they know trump is the more dangerous candidate in America for their children, for their parents, for everyone. Yeah. I have kind of feel like it's really important for people to recognize that when people celebrate the murdering of citizens, American citizens, whether you agree with them or not, when it's celebrated and people say, you know, it's really good. Who knows what could have happened to him if the looters and protesters caught him. This boy shot somebody. Ran away. The people chasing him were chasing him to get the gun, knock it out. The kid went to hit him with the skate board to get the gun out of his hands and he shot him. Are we going to talk about those kids? That's who I'm talking about. Is there going to be a funeral for those people? Those were American citizens killed. I don't think the president's saying he thinks it's a good idea this kid did what he did is a good thing. I don't think that's good for America. Regardless of what side you're on no one should be getting mowed down in the street by other American citizens. That's not law and order. That's people running amuck doing things. We'll be right back.

