Transcript for Trump’s management of the coronavirus

All of this in spite of the concerns of the coronavirus which has spread a little bit more here in the U.S. Over the weekend. More cases popped up around the country. Schools and public event like the south by southwest festival are being canceled. A quarantined cruise ship is about to dock here in the U.S., but apparently -- Shockingly. -- The white house, pearl clutch, can't seem to get their story straight. Take a look. We are really very highly prepared for anything, and in a short period of time, I mean, what they have done is very incredible. I like the numbers being where I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault. Oh, god. What is he -- I don't know what he just said. I don't understand what he's The numbers go up, it makes him look bad. The number of cases of coronavirus in the country, so when this ship landed, they go on land and that makes the numbers go up. That makes him look bad, the stock market reacts and he's worried about his presidency. He said, stay calm. I haven't been calm since he got into office. Who has? Exactly. I think it's the mixed messages that has everybody just so crazed because at first it was, we have everything under control. Then it was, there are very few cases and this will be contained in a few weeks or a few months, and we're getting -- for me at least, like, a trickling bit of information that seems to be very different, and just conflicting information, and I think when you are suspicious of the information that your government is giving you, that leads to the sort of fear that I think we're seeing. What is government really government is there to protect you from terrorism, for a health thing. Just exactly this thing. Yeah. Republicans like to say, we have small government. We only want small government. This is what government does, or no government a lot of people say. This is exactly the function of government, and our government is screwing up. Yeah. So remember that at election day. I think it behooves us all in spite of all that, to educate yourselves. "20/20" last Friday -- You have to. You have to because you don't really know what's being said. "20/20" did a two-hour special. It was a great special by the way. I had the opportunity to interview epidemiologists. Experts are saying, don't panic and go running through the streets, but they do exercise caution. My son's school is closed today because somebody in the orbit of the school came into contact with somebody who tested positive. Just in an abundance of caution, they are cleaning down the school and they'll open again tomorrow. I think everybody is jittery, and yes, we are looking for I think some kind of leadership, but at the end of the day, I think we have to turn to the They don't have test kits. That would help a lot. I want to make this one point because he's blaming Obama for this of course. It's Obama. Obama set up an anti-pandemic -- Yes. He set up anti-pandemic programs in 47 vulnerable countries as a way to protect against something like the coronavirus, exactly. Do you know that trump closed 37 of them? This man is a menace to the world. Yes. So here's the thing. You're seeing all the places -- you see how many cases did you say were here? I didn't say, but I think there are a couple of hundred am I right? More than that. Over 500. In the United States? Yeah. It's more than -- yes. How many people in the united States? About 250 million. A small percentage at this point. So my point is when you start getting reports from Baltimore, 10,000 died in a day. Those are the times when you start to get really panicky. That's when you start make going out and getting all the water in the neighborhood. Not now. Stop -- stop doing that. Stop buying up all the water in the neighborhood. You still have tap water. It's going to come out. It's not going to, you know? Just -- I want -- I know it's a hardout, but I want people to pay attention, you know. You can wash your hands. Wash your hands. The most important thing that you can do. And there are certain populations that are more susceptible. Like myself. Exactly. Those people have to be vigilant. And I'm telling you. Once you've seen the face of death, you become more vigilant. You're, like, was that a cough? And how will you know? Right? You don't know. Right? But here's the other thing. If you have seasonal This is breaking news from channel 7 eyewitness news. Good afternoon. I'm David novarro and governor Cuomo getting an update on the latest on the coronavirus outbreak.

