Transcript for Trump’s relationship with media amid coronavirus crisis

Are you able to guarantee, to assure these states, these hospitals that everybody who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator? I think we're in great shape. I hope that's the case. I hope that we're going to have leftovers so we can help other people, other countries. So everybody that needs one will be able to get a ventilator? Look. Don't be a cutie pie, okay? Nobody's ever done what we've That's what ABC news chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl has got to deal with when he's trying to get a straight answer out of the press briefings. He's taking you into the front with his new book. He's joining us now live from D.C. Jonathan Karl, good morning. Good morning. Hey. We just heard the guy in the white house call you a cutie pie for asking about ventilator shortages. You call that the strangest moment you have ever experienced at a presidential news conference. What is going on at these daily briefings? Why is he still doing them? If he's just going to call people names, I mean -- and you are a cutie pie. Let's be clear. Thank you. Thank you. That's not for him to say. This was just so strange because it was really the central question. We are in New York saying, they're going to need 30,000 to 40,000 ventilators, and the government only able to produce a few thousand. This is a fundamental question, and honestly, you know, I sometimes feel like I can predict what Donald Trump -- anticipate what he's going to do before he does it because I have been covering him for so long. That one took me by surprise, but I've got to tell you, whoopi, you know, we go in there. We try to get the information, correct statements in realtime. Talk to the experts who are also at those briefings, but the taunting is not new. That is something that he has done from the very beginning, and he does it -- sometimes he'll be taunting and assaulting and demeaning you, fellow reporters, and then the next minute he's saying, actually, I think the press is doing a good job on this, and then he'll talk about how great his ratings are. He was marveling at a "New York Times" reporting that press conferences are getting more ratings than the season finale of "The bachelor." There was something I describe at a rally, about ten people in ft. Myers, Florida, and the president led the crowd the taunt me and my fellow reporters who were in the middle of the floor of this arena in ft. Myers, taunting insults at us, and what was amazing about that moment which by the way is not all that unusual, was what happened right before it. I had interviewed backstage, a short interview before the rally. After the interview was over, and before the rally started, he brought me to meet the people that were with him, and he said, meet the great Jonathan Karl. He couldn't have been more complimentary and everything, and then he -- he asked me three times, are you going to go out and watch my speech? It's going to be a really good one. Are you going to be there? Are you going to watch? Of course, I was. It's my job to cover it. I go out, and it was within three minutes of him stepping on stage that he was leading that crowd into taunting and insulting the -- me and my fellow reporters. Hey, Jonathan. Jonathan, it's joy. Don't you think it's time for the 25th amendment to be put out there? I mean, he's crazy. Let's face it. The guy is nuts. Well, you know, I'll leave it to others to decide about that. I'm decide right now. There you go. One thing I found doing the research to go back, you know, write this book is that Mick Mulvaney, when he became the acting chief of staff at the white house, actually recommended a book on a retreat to camp David called "A first-rate madness" which is a book that puts forth the theory that the best leaders in history have been mentally ill. So it was an amazing revelation. Really? Like who? You have people like you who think Donald Trump is crazy. You have people who -- supporters who think he is a genius. Fine. I said this morning that he has a narcissistic disorder which is a form of mental illness and it's incurable, okay? There you go. Well, there you go. Someone else was telling me that he's bipolar. I can't help you with the diagnosis, but I can tell you his chief of staff was suggesting to senior staff at the white house that mental illness actually makes for good Jonathan, this is sunny. Not only has the president I guess attacked the media. Yesterday, senator Rubio tweeted that some in our media can't contain our glee and delight in reporting that the U.S. Has more coronavirus cases than China. How do you respond to that tweet coming from a U.S. Senator? It is -- sunny, its is outrageous. It is wrong. It is hurtful. I called out senator Rubio, and I'll do it again now to say, who are you talking about, senator? And more importantly, to tell him, senator Rubio, apologize for that. That tweet hit just after my friends -- our friends at CBS news learned that one of their colleagues, one of their co-workers died from coronavirus. A colleague at NBC died at coronavirus. We have two members of the white house press corps who are now suspected to have coronavirus. Who does Marco Rubio is taking joy and glee at more people being sick? That's an outrageous statement. It's a hurtful statement. It's the kind of thing I wrote the book about, about the idea of people putting out misinformation intended to further divide us. We've got to put a pause on that kind of -- Yeah. On that kind of talk now, especially from somebody like Marco Rubio, somebody who I have also known for a long time. I know he knows better than to say something like that. I would suggest, Jonathan, that came from the top. Leadership comes from the top. Hold on. We're going to come back more. We're going to come back with more with Jonathan Karl. 