Transcript for Did Trump’s speech reassure Americans?

But, you know, as U.S. Coronavirus cases continue to rise, you know who addressed the nation last night to tell us his plan on, you know, what has become a pandemic. Take a look. To keep new cases from entering our shores, we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days. This is not a financial crisis. This is just a temporary moment of time that we will overcome together as a nation, and as a world if we are vigilant and we can reduce the chance of infection, which we will, we will significantly impede the transmission of the virus. The virus will not have a chance against us. No nation is more prepared or more resilient than the united States. Now I do want to point out as I said the other day, my business partner just retired from Italy. Yeah. He got off the plane and they said, where did you come from? He said, Italy, and they said, oh. Welcome back to the U.S. That was four days ago. No, here's a pamphlet for if you happen to get symptoms. There was nothing, nothing, nothing. When this man says, we're handling it all, I beg to differ because that was not a great thing, and it freaked Tom out. He was, like, I have been all over Italy. They have been checking me like I'm a bag, but I come home and they did nothing. He does not inspire confidence. I could hear him breathing. Could you? Yes. Is there a microphone in his nostrils do you think? If he speaks of somebody who's not in great health, and he's been so exposed to a few people now who have had the coronavirus. A few people. Doug Collins was one of them. Who else? There were a couple of other ones. Some who attended the ccpac. Who was the guy who we had on? Matt Gaetz? He could come down with it. The problem is when I watched it live like we all did, is he's a politician that inspires anger really well. If you want to get riled up and angry, he's a politician who does it well. The I feel your pain and fear, incapable of it. He could have been reading the phonebook last night. He should have been saying, I understand Americans are scared. Have a Ronald reagan-esque moment. His inability to emote with the American people about how scary this is, and people at this point I can say -- there's a lot of healthy fear, and there's a quinnipiac poll that came out that says 56% see Joe Biden as a leader in crisis, and I think this crisis has really shown it doesn't matter at the end of the day how great the economy is, which by the way, 82% of his financial gains since he has been president have officially evaporated. It's tanked again. There's no confidence. You want your leader to reassure you, and to say he didn't do that for me last night is putting it lightly. The problem that I had, and I was listening to it in realtime. I wanted some reassurance as to what was going on. The travel ban for me meant nothing especially when he started saying, but the uk, you know, there's no travel ban with the uk, and I used to, you know, I studied abroad in the uk. I thought, everybody's just going to go to heathrow airport which is huge and fly from heathrow here. That made no sense. They can't all go to heathrow. But many people will. I found the travel ban very ineffective, and it sort of showed some xenophobia in the white house like we have seen before. He didn't talk to anybody, any Europeans at all about this. And again there's sort of, you know, I guess the ugly American sort of thing that -- the way we're perceived abroad, and people started fact checking it in realtime. When he says, we will be suspending all travel from Europe. These prohibitions will not only apply to the amount of trade and cargo, but other things, but it only applies to human beings, and not cargo. Don't you think this is a good time for him to resign? Pence has shown to be rather capable I believe. There's a little more confidence in pence. With pence and Fauci at the helm. I do not feel any confidence with this guy. Now we're in a major crisis and he does not know how to handle it. Make sure you read this one because this one -- I met with the leaders -- he said, I met with the leaders of insurance industries who have agreed to waive all co-payments for the coronavirus. It's for testing, not to treatments. If you get the test, you don't have the pay for it, but few get sick, forget about it. I thought the lead should have been here are the number of tests that we have. Here are the number of test kits that we will have. Where are the American test kits? What are our real capabilities? Palm beach now? They must be in palm beach. I will say that mar-a-lago -- I think governor Cuomo is doing a great job here in the city. It's not silly, but he's gotten hand sanitizer that I believe people that are incarcerated are helping create. He's quarantined Rochelle. There are parts of the country where there is real leadership, and part of the problem is that when you traffic? Lies and misinformation for a long period of time, the chicken's coming home to roost right now with a lot of Americans on both sides, I and know there's a couple of people including Elisabeth Hasselbeck who think he's doing great, and that's well and fine. In reality. There are people when it comes to rallies, and how big your hands are, that's different than leading through a lethal disease that can kill god knows how many Americans. This could be the silver bullet that takes out this administration. I don't mean that literally. Everyone calm down. There's a lot of people are saying this is his Katrina. This is his Katrina. We'll see. You have something you have to do. I made a mistake yesterday, believe it or not. It's hard to believe, but let's see. Do we have it up there? Let's see. No. Um, okay. Do you remember what it -- I have it here somewhere. I thought it was on prompter because if I say it wrong, I'm in more trouble. Let's wait until I have it on prompter. Something that I read yesterday that made me crazy, and I have been talking about the fact that I think a lot of Americans that are feeling symptoms are going to work is because we don't have paid sick leave for so many Americans and 59% of -- or 69% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. GOP chairman -- his name is senator Lamar Alexander from Tennessee, he blocked the quick passage of the paid sick leave bill in the middle of a global pandemic. Who is that? Lamar Alexandre per. Oh yeah. He blocked an attempt by senate Democrats on Wednesday that would require employers to require paid sick leave. That is so cruel to do that. It's obvious trump's party does not care about people. No. How can you not care about the American people? I don't think it's fair to say that Republicans don't care about American people. Did I say Republicans? Trump's party is Republican. No. It's trump's party. I will say there's always a bottom line. I think people are worried about the financial implications of this, and this robust economy. 82% of the financial gains trump had have gone out the window since this pandemic has started and I think that people are -- people are -- what? My mistake is in prompter. But finish your thought. I don't know what the hell I was saying. It's fine. We have no audience. There's a pandemic. It's just incredible to me that someone would block the passage of a paid sick leave bill. It will come home to roost. Do your thing. Okay. So the other day, I mistakenly said that trump shut down anti-pandemic programs that Obama had set up in nearly 40 countries. I'm happy to say he only attempted to cut funding for them, but that did not ultimately go into effect. Isn't that good? Why the attempt? That's a whole other conversation we're not going to have because we got to go to

