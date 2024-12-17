Tyler Perry spotlights the untold story of an all-Black female battalion in WWII

The filmmaker joins "The View" to discuss why he wanted to tell the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion in his new film, "The Six Triple Eight."

December 17, 2024

