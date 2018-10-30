Transcript for Tyler Perry wants Whoopi Goldberg and Tiffany Haddish to make 'Sister Act 3'

I'm sitting here so thrilled to tell you that no one runs a movie set or entertainment empire quite like Tyler Perry. In "Nobody's fool," I'm Tiffany haddish's mom along with tika sumpter's mom. Yes, you are. And I have my hands full. Take a look. Oh, this is nice. Girl. This all you right here? Okay. It don't smell like roaches in here or nothing. And look at this. Girl, how you get sparkles in the back of an animal? What is this? A care bear? Please welcome a force of nature, Tyler Perry. ?????? Thank you. Can I just say this before we start? I just want to say something real quick. Thank you. I appreciate it. I just want to say this before we start. There has been a lot of healthy debate at this table. There are a lot of strong women around the table, but after your father, the great John McCain, passed, there was something that I witnessed and the country witnessed as everybody that watches your show. Everybody rallied around you and they spoke of how you rallied around her, and you got the love. A black woman, a Latino woman, jewish, everybody rallying around you to make sure you're great and strong and I think that that is the heart of what America is. Having healthy debates. Having healthy debates, but standing with each other and showing love and compassion. I thought it was a beautiful moment. I have to say, Tyler sent us each the most incredible flowers I think we have ever -- I have ever received. My husband never sent me flowers like to that. You sent that in a note to us and for me, it just made me feel so great. I wasn't here. What happened to my flowers? They're coming. They're coming. They're in my room. I was holding them for you. Thank you though. That was so nice. And Tyler, just on a personal level, you have been so incredibly kind to my family for everything and you are really -- I see why you are the giant in the world that you are. You are a really thoughtful, wonderful man. You have sent me flowers and notes and I'm so deeply grateful and so is my family. God bless y'all. You know that 25 years in the industry over 1,000 episodes of television, 20 films, you write them, direct them, produce them, edit them at the Tyler Perry studios. Look back. Tell me what the 25 years means. It's been incredible. It's been amazing. I didn't know where I was headed, but I know I had a focus and a goal I wanted to get to owning a studio so I could hold the door open for a lot more people to come through. To have this opportunity to be able to work with people like you, I mean the most incredible -- I mean, Emmy, Oscar, Tony, grammy, whoopi Goldberg. A dream come true for me because I admired and loved and watched all the work you did, and now here you are with Tiffany haddish in this movie. It's so full circle for me so it's been awesome. You're really something else because there was a story about this actor. You know, Geoffrey Owens. Geoffrey, yeah. And there was a big story last month was that he was staying and working in a grocery store. Yeah. Which is such a nasty thing to do to somebody I think. He was working. He had a job. Yeah, had a job. But you reached out to this kid. What did you do, and why? When I saw him being job shamed, I'm thinking, no. No. You can't shame somebody for having a job, doing the right thing. Right. It's not like he was out selling drugs. He is at an honorable job taking care of his family and he had such pride in what he was doing, I offered him the job and he was, like, listen. Why are you giving me this me? I said, because of your talent. I have seen your work. Nicki Minaj gave him $25,000 and he donated it to charity because he wants to earn his way. A good guy. He kills it. He is great. I don't think people understand that actors are not necessarily rich. Just because you have a name doesn't make you rich. I thought that for a long time. I thought actors were rich, you know, very early on. I would be, like, he is so rich. Then we would be on the bus together and I would go, oh. Oh. Right? It happens. It happens. We want to talk to you about your new movie, "Nobody's fool." "Nobody's fool." Yeah. And it's so funny. I hope everybody goes out and sees it. It stars Tiffany haddish, tika sumpter, Omari hard wick, very sexy Omari Hardwick, and our whoopi. Of course, our whoopi. It's about finding love in the age of technology. How did you come up with the idea for that one? I love watching "Catfish" on mtv, and I wrote this around that, and this is my first rated "R" comedy. I couldn't have whoopi and Tiffany haddish and a very secret cameo in this movie and let I be pg-13. It's so fun, but it's really funny. A lot of fun. You wrote it though specifically for Tiffany haddish. When did you come up with whoopi's role of being the mom and wearing a blonde wig? They came up with the wig, but -- oh, that wig is manager. It's a life of its own. But as I was writing it, I was writing the mother role and I thought, oh, if she would do this, I would be so honored. I called and when she said yes, we were all, like, oh my god. She is coming. What are you writing for her next? We were talking about a few things. I think there should be a "Sister act." Yes. Please. Tiffany haddish and whoopi Goldberg in "Sister act 3." That's what's happening. You can't take her away from us for too long. I do movies really fast. They will be really fast. You shoot them fast. Ten days. Ten days for the movie. Got it. That's amazing. Whoopi by the way can't stop talking about the studio and how fantastic it was when she arrived. So you know, Tiffany is, like, the board was off. It hadn't worked yet. We hadn't set it up. I was rushing to get it done for your arrival. We had Tiffany here last Friday. I'm sorry. So funny. She is just this big ball of energy. She is amazing. This was so touching to me coming from a poor background. She said, you gave her a car after the filming ended. What? You gave her -- Oh. You gave her the car. Oh. Let me tell you why. He gave whoopi a car. No, but he might have just revamped my career, okay? She just started making money and she was afraid to spend anything. I said, it's okay to spend 5% or 10%. I bought it and said, okay. Enjoy the car, and take 5% or 10%. Spend it on yourself. It was good. So generous. I appreciate that. I can't say enough about this man. He just -- what he has done for actors, what he does for actors and what he has done for Atlanta, what he has done for people who want to work, there is nobody better. This is the American dream. Oh wow. This man embodies it, and just so everybody watching, male, female, young, black, white, doesn't matter. Dreams come true if you work your tail off. This is proof. Tyler Perry is proof of that. You just come back any old time. Thank you. Thank you so much. You should come and co-host with us one day too. That would be fun. "Nobody's fool" of course, is in theaters this Friday, November 2nd, and of course,

