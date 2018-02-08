Transcript for "The View" says goodbye to Sara Haines

[ rs and appus Welce back. So, I knewea to sit at the table since the first time sheuest hosted. On "The view."and -E jus wanted to show calm breakup I so . Oh, don't start wit the water works now. 'S goi tostart. Look. ??? Let's go ??? Annouer: Let's get pay started with Sara Haines. Mwah! Yeah. Cr Boop. The beautfhis count is we're all so differentnd believe inferent th I think you H theme about post P depression. I have had a regnancy. Th are times where you F guilty to admit it. Have aigh rate of suicide. A day commit suicide. Strength. Eautiful so LI star, fizz king being burned out. R L willne forever. Ople are goi, media, fake ws. Fakeneu're taking away a check and balance of society. LE ??? everyone in the audience is pregnant. I jusan sara'sarents to here. Be here right now! Lease out baby Alec and baby daddy max. ?????? You wan know I'm having? We want to know. D! It a I miss guys so much.I Thi really goo dancer. Can totally to you. Game. M yak. Runnian. Sprinkler. Youust though we were ignoringhe fact that your rthday isn sundayidn't you?ought we forgot. Did not forget. [ Scream ??? chin behavett't th say when 're togeth ??? ??? and watch how you play ??? so WRE running J fast as we holdin on to onenother's hand ???rying to get away into ??? and then Y put your arms around me and wet the gr then say ??? TRE alone now there N't seem to be ne sound ??? ??? I think we'rene now ??? ??? thee the ly sound My for was M teacher,iehelfrich.chpz hpz. Usually peoplun arbright. I right? Gt's probably because I have a big you. On that. Sara, you'reger girl. We'll be right back.eers and alause ] ??? D you LE me sayou ever leave ??? oh, joy. Soannoying. Person she is. A dire part ofis life, her Oh!glass shatters ] Oh! That W my sexy dance. ??? Happy birthday to you ??? Oh, stop it. Oh! H! Oh : Sara, Sara, Sara! Oh, wow. You havehe floor. Hold on, HOL Youow hav the floor my doll. I would like to of alhank you for that, Jamie. Ta a Ker. A highlight ree amazing P ns. It has been ahonor.a privilege. And an absolute dream to work he from the many ppl you guys will never see came have become life long frs.they're N goinganhe to the dear friends I this E. Who are absolutely TV gold. And -- um -- youuys are strong. Empowered. Opinnaum, women. And -- for anyone has ever played a sport, you know the best team members ahe ones that lift you up and makeou buys didhat me. Oh. , Thank yoplause ] Ie this "View." An love all of you. So thank you. So much We said N Ying. S crying, to oh, for god's sakes. We're the two wicked wi don't cr I'm not going to tell whathatak we -- . Truly bum that you're leaving. We're thrilled that Y going O a next chapter. Abutre notople who fee thatway. Take a look. Hey, .'S your la day atthe ."U're sad tve "The view." You'reible at the table. I'm and ire going to tick offew sh day, September 10th. You're going to B LE ere. You're an incredible son. The new show. I love you. Send my to a of Y all the girls at the "." E you in September 10th. I don think he knew what he signed up asn'teen me cry like this ye's beengreat. Sara, you're anbsolute pleasure. Some people call you liquid sunshine I everyroom. You're a pleasure. Will miss you.quidsunshine sunshi. Joy, D'ts on this She ier met anybody whos as mylife. So ue. We have become a I believe you're Lein were workomething well Youave force med on many amuse M park ride ich I will forever hatou for. E it quick, babe. Faster. We'll miss you. Cheer you do me awill you do this for me. Oh,y gosh. Reat everybody. And take a littleime T enjoy the ?????? .

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.