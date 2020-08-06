Transcript for 'The View' co-hosts react to anti-racism protests across the globe

We are still trying to process the history we're living through right now. Nationwide protests have popped up all over the world really, and all over America calling for justice after the brutal, horrible death of George Floyd while in police custody. You know, we've talked about this a lot, and I have talked about this a lot on social media which, you know, I hardly ever do, but I think this is an incredible chance to keep our eyes on the prize here. We can translate all that we've seen in the last week into change which I think is happening. Young people have decided they're just not going to take it anymore, and they also recognize that this could happen to them. Everyone is sort of realizing that we need to talk really candidly about changes to how we allow police -- police to and I think, you know, it's a good thing. Joy, you feel we have been here before and you said it's given you some deja Vu. Are you feeling this is a watershed moment for America? You know, it might be. It just might be. I have been waiting 50 years for this. 52 years ago there was a tremendous outpouring and civil disobedience, and the end was the end of the Vietnam war. It stopped linden Johnson from running for president again because he was basically in the middle of all of it and escalation. I was thinking a couple of weeks ago, what is it going to take for people to March? The guy in the white house is destroying the country with the help of these leaders in the Republican party aiding and awetting him, and we will be losing our democracy, and lo and behold. It took a stay-at-home order to get people out on the street. I almost felt like burning my bra again. And a murder. And a murder on television. Let's not forget that. I mean, yeah. Of course. I wasn't forgetting it. It's just that it took a confluence of everything coming together like this for people to actually come out. Even seeing Romney, you know, marching with the protesters has been extremely invigoraing to me. I mean, I know that he's a -- Right. -- Up and down kind of guy. Meghan reminds me. Abby used to remind me too. I think in this instance he really showed true grit and very, very open-heartedness. I liked it. I thought -- I feel better about America this week than I did before. Well, that's a nice thing to hear. Now amid all the protests of police brutality, we've seen more disturbing videos even since George Floyd which points to why we need to have police reform. Would you agree with that, sunny? I would. You know, this was a really difficult week for me and my family, and for so many families, right? We're watching people protesting police brutality, and what we saw were police brutalizing those protesters, and in many instances, brutalizing journalists and their cameraman so they couldn't capture their brutality. I saw, I think -- and I think we have video which is disturbing of a 75-year-old man, an activist brutalized by police and landing on his head and bleeding from his head and officers just walking by people that they are supposed to protect and serve in full-on riot gear and military gear, and all I just kept on thinking is, what insulates my children and America's children from this kind of violence? You know, nothing, and it just seems to me that real police reform is just so very important. We have seen the militarization of our police force. I mean, $6 billion worth of military equipment from bayonets and grenade launchers and, you know, night vision goggles, and machine guns and, you know, armored cars. Do our police need that kind of equipment to protect and serve our communities? And this is -- I think I agree with joy in the sense that we see our young people and our activists really standing together, and this has to be a watershed moment in our communities. It has to be because we have criminalized poverty and addiction in the black community for far too long, and it has to we have to be protected from those who are supposed to protect and serve us, and I'm just -- I'm just sick and tired. I'm sick and tired of it. So Meghan, we're at day 13 of protests. From what you have seen, what's your take on it? Look. I know it's no secret to you, whoopi, because we had a conversation before I came on the show yesterday. America is doing a lot of soul searching, and it's the right and appropriate thing to do. One of my personal icons, condoleezza rice wrote a "Washington post" op-ed that broke it down really simply and easily for all Americans. Eshe said, America is a beautiful country, but it was born with a birth defect, and that birth defect is slavery. She said, all mempbs, all of us, have a personal responsibility in this moment to confront race in America, and I think she's right. You know, I have loved her for my entire life, and I did not know she was the great-granddaughter of a slave owner and a slave. I somehow missed that. To have a woman like that become such an icon have to live with that burden, while at the same time, you know, talking about America in the way that she has, I think people like -- not just people like me, but all Americans in general, but particularly people like me, they come from a place of privilege, have to take a really hard look at the extreme pain in this country and anger. This didn't just come from nowhere. This didn't just come from a silo, and I implore everyone everywhere, but particularly people who are in their tribes, and I mean that political tribes, that we need to lead with compassion and empathy and love and humanity, and I know we are not getting that from the top, but there are people I have seen that I have been getting it from. George Floyd's family I think have been incredible throughout this entire thing, and I -- I empathize with their grief on a level I can't possibly explain, and there have been leaders that have done a lot right now. There have also been a lot of people that have deeply disappointed me, and I would just say to everyone watching here, all of us have a responsibility to take a hard look at our responsibility confronting race like condoleezza rice said, and I hope this is a watershed moment that we can learn and grow from, and I pray for America, and I pray that we all speak in the language of unity right now. It's an amazing thing, you know, one of the things that sunny just showed was an activist who was knocked down. A white activist who was knocked down. The old man, yeah. And walked past. Walked past just like he was, you know, nothing in the street, and this is what I would say. If we don't catch this right now, we're all in the middle of it because if they -- we know they do it to us, but the shock is they're doing it to you as well, and so if we can unite and find a better way to help the police do what they're supposed to be doing which is keeping neighborhoods safe, if we can find a way to make it about the neighborhood and the people who help pay to keep police departments going, if we don't find a way to fix this, this is going to get so far out of hand we're not going to be able to bring it back, and this is on all of us, on every one of us.

