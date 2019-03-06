Transcript for 'The View' co-hosts react to deadly Virginia Beach shooting

Once again we've done this too many times. On Friday 12 people lost their lives after a shooter went on a rampage at a Virginia Beach municipal building. The nation is united in mourning. Our hearts go to everyone who has been affected. It now sounds like this is just -- we pay lip service. I'm asking y'all what should we do? What thoughts? You know, mass shootings like this are so emotional and it's difficult because you want to just have a reaction. We've got to do something. What makes these situations unique is that guns and the right to own guns is a constitutional right which is different than other policy areas. So there can't be a broad brush response to it. Each one of these shootings is very unique. It's important for people to take a breath, the mourning process has to happen. Then legislators need to look at the situations and see where can we improve. Sometimes people are evil. You can't legislate evil. Are their common sense gun control measures to take? Sure. If someone wants to kill, they're going to kill. I just worry there's the we gotta do something and I appreciate that. We have to respect the fact we have the constitutional amendment to protect ourselves. I don't want the pendulum to swing the other way. I'll tell you what -- The constitutional thing that it actually says is you really have to -- if you're part of a militia you have the right. Now, in my mind, I say, okay, keep your guns. Turn them in for the ones they were talking about. Right. Turn them in for the muskat. It takes a long time to load a muskat. I think the right to bear arms is an important thing. But do we really need to have people with access to millions of guns? Don't have all the information on the shooter. We don't know if he had his guns legally. We don't know. The question is since it keeps happening, that people get these guns legally, no one will do the background checks to see if someone has issues. What do we do? I just want to add, yes, we have this constitutional amendment, the second amendment. It's not unlimited. It's not an unlimited amendment. Justice Scalia said that. He wrote that. Everyone seems to forget that. It's not an unlimited -- Explain what that means. It's not an unlimited right. That was the heller case. Yes. He said we have this constitutional right, but it's not unlimited. That means common sense gun control is provided for in the constitution. Yes, you have the right to have a gun. That doesn't mean you can have any type of gun. It doesn't mean you can have any type of bullets. Let's remember that. I also think we have to -- we have to balance the constitutional rights and the public welfare. Uh-huh. Look, we were all around before 9/11. Before 9/11 it would have been unheard of for all of us to agree to get wanted and x-rayed and taking our shoes off and belting off. Today we do it. It's about safety and national security. We saw the harm that can come by not compromising some of our personal space. I know what we can't do. What we can't continue to do is nothing. Right. That is negligence. What I also know is it's not going to happen because of what legislate ors do. They're beholden to special interests. We have to get people against guns in the rural areas and urban areas, people are who hunters, doctors, I want doctors part of the conversation. It's a public health safety issue at this point. I understand people want to keep our guns. When our children are dying in our schools, our children are dying in our streets, as a mother, I want my kid to be isn't their life important? Shouldn't their safety count? Is their safety just as important as your right to have that ar-15 or your right to have that high capacity magazine? What about that?

