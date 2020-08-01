Transcript for ‘The View’ co-hosts react to Iran strikes on Iraq bases

missiles at U.S. Troops in Iraq which the ayatollah called a slap in the face for the killing of Iranian general soleimani. So far there have been no U.S. Casualties reported and you-know-who is set to speak at any second, so if you're watching us on the east coast, we may disappear for a little while while he's talking. But he tweeted last night, all is well. And so I guess the question to the table is, y'all feeling like that? Like all is well? No. I feel like all is not well. Personally, you know, I was thinking for the very first time I feared for my children in terms of war. And I haven't really felt like that, and maybe it's because I have a son who will be 18 soon. I started actually looking up the rules of the draft and I never thought that I would be doing that. I have a lot of members of my family that are in the military and I honor the sacrifice that many of the members of my family have made. I think people on the show have seen my cousin on the show who was maimed in war. I know the sacrifices that people make, but I also know that those members of the military, that have been deployed and the sacrifices that many of those families will make, and the thought of my son perhaps being drafted terrifies I worry about the boys and girls in the army and the Navy, et cetera right now. I feel like it's deja Vu for some reason, that just about 16 years ago we were going through something like this with Iraq, you know, and they keep moving the goal post. First it was wmd. Then it was he's a bad guy. And then sad am and Al Qaeda. They keep changing the reason. They're doing that now. I was watching Mitch Mcconnell. Watch this. The applause on the other side for the demise of one of the most heinous killers who ever stalked the Earth. This guy was the worst of the worst. Where is the bipartisan applause for eliminating this threat? Yes, he's a bad guy, he was, a veryad guy, but that's not the reason they gave. The reason they gave was there was an imminent threat. Now they're saying we want applause for getting rid of a bad guy. So, I don't get it. I mean, it's confusing. Of course we have a president who lies all the time so you don't know what to believe. It makes me very anxious also. And I have a grandson who's going to be nine and so you worry about these kids, you know, what's going to happen to our boys. They're out there now again. You think about parents and daughters and sons that have already said good-bye to the 3,000 plus that have been sent back out to the Middle East. I think we have a photo. This is from the U.S. Army pair troopers, the first brigade combat team, 82nd airborne in North Carolina. We feel unsettled. You can only imagine how unsettled those families feel, and yet we all agree we have the most powerful, most selfless military in the entire world. No question. That is all the more reason in my opinion we should be so thoughtful about the con flikts that we put them in. One of the things I agreed with trump on was pulling us out of the Middle East. The only things we can do as a country is learn from things that we get right and learn from things that we don't always get right. America is not going to solve the problems in the Middle East. If you think about it, we have been there now for 20 years. We have been in the Middle East in some way at war, the longest war by the way in the united States history. Trillions of dollars, thousands of lives, amazing lives, and it does not -- you know, I'm so proud of everyone that has fought for this country. Millions of refugees, and I ask myself what she national interest? Is the Middle East a safer place now? Are we in a better place now? So we have to ask these very serious questions, and I don't know that history will say that killing this terrorist was the right move. Was that a campaign promise he made? Yeah. That was one of his big things. He wanted to remove us from the Middle East. I'm going to give you two things that should make people feel a little better today. The foreign minister of Iran tweeted that Iran took proportionate measures last night after the killing of soleimani and that they do not seek escalation of war. People like Jake tapper and Martha Raddatz are also saying and reporting that it's too early to tell if this will be the only reaction from Iran. If you know Iran's capabilities, they more than 100% have the capability to kill American lives last night in every possible way and decided not to. I don't believe -- I believe people like Martha Raddatz and Jake tapper who deserve props for being in a war zone right now. I don't believe that Iran, it's in their interest to continue escalating this. Trump will be speaking very soon whether or not trump reacts. That's the question that remains to be seen. I, as usual, have a different take on this. When I first heard that soleimani was killed, I was shocked just given the stature in which he exists as a figure head in Iran militarily and in the government, but people say don't poke the bear. I think it's easy to forget America's the bear. We're the bear. Don't poke us either. And I'm still not sad that this guy is out. Nobody's sad about that. Some of the rhetoric surrounding this has been not on this show but in the media, the fact that it's been -- you know, we had a presidential candidate on yesterday. I had to ask her three times if he's a terrorist. That to me was a little strange. But I will say, all of us at this table, I think all of us at home, worst day of my life -- second worst day of my life was the day my brother deployed to Iraq when I was 19 and he was 17. I know the cost of war. I have friends who have lost limbs or committed suicide when they came back after war. I know the cost of it but I also know we should take a pause, take a beat and see what trump does.

