Transcript for 'The View' co-hosts react to midterm election winners and losers

You know what, congratulations, America, because you came out in record numbers last night to vote in the midterm elections. It was a great thing. It was a great thing. It was great. Yes. Now, it wasn't the blue wave people were predicting, but Democrats did take back the house and there were a lot of historic -- -- Wins. A lot of historic wins last night. But before I ask -- tell you -- I don't know, tell me what your big takeaway was last night. Did you all watch? I watched. Meghan and I were here all night. You guys were working but I was in my apartment with some friends. First of all, I want to say, I'm happy Scott walker lost. My father -- in fact, Richard trumpka said Scott walker was a national disgrace. Not to be negative but good. He was the big union buster. For years and years, I think three terms, destroying unions lives which created the middle class in this country, which saved my family. My father was a teamster, I've said this before. I mean, they got their birthdays off, it was fabulous. He loved Jimmy Hoffa, my father. And you watched? I watched. That made me happy. What else did you do? You watched somewhere else which was unusual for you. Well, I know. So, so I'm at my apartment and some people from the show were there, a couple of friends. We're like, this doesn't look good. I'm on this roller coaster like from 2016. It looks like we're going to lose. I couldn't believe it. Then suddenly Todd gets a thing on his phone that says Fox News is reporting the Democrats take the house. I said, I love Fox News! Change the channel! Put Fox News on. But we couldn't find it because I never watch it. I had no idea what channel it was. We had to search for it and there it was. And you finally found it. Now I love Fox News. Last night was a huge night for women in particular. Also -- Meghan and I were talking about this last night, something we were so excited about, veterans, 76 veterans won last night. That makes a total of 91 vets that will be in congress in 2018. I don't know about you but I feel pretty confident having folks that have sacrificed so much for all of us and to fight for this country. Max rose in Staten Island which is a conservative, you know, burrow, he took it, a liberal veteran. I also was surprised -- not surprised but I don't think people should underestimate the power that the president has to get his people out to vote. He still struggled with women and minorities but the white men are still very excited about president trump. He did well in some -- Good, I like that. Curb your enthusiasm. I'm trying to show that I understand. I watched. I watched all night. Well, way into the night. I was happy that the Democrats took over the house because I really think in this country we need a system of checks and balances. I think the framers wanted it that way and we haven't had it that way. That was very important to me. I actually still don't think that the Georgia governor's race is over. I mean, there were so many instances of voter suppression there that I really think every vote needs to be counted there. I think there's been a lot of funny stuff going on. I don't think I was as disappointed as so many other people were because we knew Beto was a long shot. Yeah, you can drink now. Margarita. We knew that Gillum was a long shot. These are deeply red states, but it was very close and that gave me a lot of hope. Are you up? I'm so sorry, we were out so late last night. I have a few takeaways. The first thing I want to say is that in 2010 the wave with the tea party was 63 seats, nowhere near the amount that Democrats got this time. What I thought was most interesting, I said on the show be careful nationalizing candidates. Candidates that got nationalized ended up losing last night. This is a message for Democrats. Just because new Yorker magazine and people in major media markets love you, it is not a winning pathway in the middle of the country. All politics is local. That's the first thing I'd teach in a class if I was teaching politics. The second thing I want to say is that the serious lesson for Democrats also is that Republicans are not going to vote against their own agenda and against their own interests, meaning I think there's an impression sometimes if you don't watch Fox News that all Republicans if you're against trump or you have issues with his rhetoric that automatically I have somehow morphed into a liberal, that every ideology and principle I have ever agreed on, the principles that make me who I am, the conservative that I am, have flown out the window. All of a sudden I'm a Democrat. That is not the case. Republicans are going to vote for their own agenda and they did a lot last night, especially in senate and governor races. The Democrats that were competitive were the ones that were more moderate. That's a lesson I would take away. That's disappointing to me actually because when you look at the Republican -- Of course it's disappointing. You're a Democrat. It's not disappointing for me. I'm a Republican. I'm going to end up voting for the Republicans. It was disappointing to me -- Thank you, sir, for nodding your head. I agree that character was on the ballot and I understand that people want to vote with their party but I think at some point you have to put country before party and there's been so much divisiveness in this country. For me if I vote for Josh Hawley, a great conservative, great candidate, young guy, if I vote for him instead of Claire Mccaskill, I'm putting my country behind my party because trump isn't the entire Republican party. We're still here. The conservatives are still here and Republicans -- He's taken over the party. I'm sorry but -- There are a lot of other historic firsts last night too. Can I say one more thing. I'm not going to vote for Gillum. I don't think anybody was expecting -- I don't think sunny believes that you were going to vote for Gillum. But I would think that there are certain things that you as a conservative are not sitting well when he does them. And I think that part of what's happened is people, whoever went out and voted -- and congratulations by the way to the folks who won. Now your jobs are to take care of the country. You have to -- you know, whether you're left or right, your job now is to make sure that the people in your district, your state, your city are taken care of, not crazily as the top seems to be because you're right, all politics is local. But I think a lot of the people that won with the exception of one or two are pretty decent people who want -- There are a lot of candidates that won last night. Can I make a point? Yeah, I just want to put a period on mine and then I'll shut up. Go ahead. No, I'm going to put a period on my thing and finish. It's like, you know, to me I think it's important to everybody remember that the referendum is on how things get done with the exception of two folks, whether you're left or right. The referendum is a lot of people don't want the B.S. They don't want the B.S. If you're living in Kansas, you want stuff done a specifically way. That's true. You don't want to hear because you got people from next door -- go ahead, joy. I just have a little point to make. Let me shut up. Go ahead. The thing that I will say is that may be true what you say that people are still going to be Republicans, but people are not voting necessarily in their own interests. Take Florida. I understand two climate deniers won in Florida. The state's practically under water. I mean, come on. Vote in your interest even if it's local. I think it's an interesting message for Democrats going into 2020 that if you vote for a Republican then you're putting your country second. That is a losing message. I've been in politics my entire life. Go forth, continue losing. This was not a blue wave last night the way you thought it was. But to my point -- Thank you for your -- They did take the house and that's pretty wavy. 30 seats. The election of the first openly gay governor, Jared polis, first two native American congress women, Sharice Davids and deb hagland which I find amazing that these are the firsts. It's crazy. The first two Muslim congress women, Rashida Talib and ilhan OMAR who is going to be live with us later on on "The view,"

