Transcript for ‘The View’ reacts to Hunter Biden speaking out

That's right. Joe Biden's son hunter was on "Gma" this morning to defend himself against conspiracy theories from you-know-who about his foreign business deals in China and a board position for a Ukraine gas company. Take a look. You know what, I'm human. You know what, did I make a mistake, well maybe in the grand scheme of things, yeah. But did I make a mistake based upon some ethical lapse, absolutely not. Why did you leave the board in April? It's a five-year term. And you chose not to -- I chose not to. Why? I think it's pretty obvious why. This is your opportunity to say why. Because I have to sit here and answer these questions and that's why I've committed that I won't serve on any boards or I won't work directly for any foreign entities when my dad becomes president. So, did he need to come out and do all of this? Was this the right time? I mean, I know he doesn't have anything to do with saying put it on today. That's a "Gma" call, but you know, was this necessary given our history in America of folks working in different places and such? Well, you know, I certainly think that there have been a lot of people that have said, wow, why hasn't hunter come out. We haven't heard enough of a denial from the Bidens. So perhaps they wanted to put it to rest. But I just think it's the height of hypocrisy for Donald Trump and his family to say anything about any other family's foreign interests anywhere in the world because we know, even though he's -- right? Even though he's president, he has worked -- his sons are running his company and they have worked in two dozen countries including Turkey and istanbul and we know what's going on in Turkey. The other thing is ivanka works in the white house and she just got all these trademarks from China. Jared is meeting with people in the white house. He works for the white house, meeting with people for loans, loans which he received. So don't tell me that his family isn't using the office of the presidency almost like a cash register. So he should say nothing about no one. Just my opinion. All right. Look, I was one of the first to say that there were -- it didn't look good when this came out. I am someone that says get out in front of it, put a face on it, let people know that you're a human being, and I think he did a good job of that. What I loved, he said my dad doesn't have to defend me but he has to love me. And my dad loves me more than anything. The story is not going away because this is what the impeachment is all about and the president and his kids are going to hammer this home. He also wants to stay out of politics. He's like, I don't want to be a political football. Leave me out of this. Speaking as someone like Meghan who's been in politics as a kid, if you don't want to work in the white house or the administration, it's a tough position to be in. You don't want to be involved. So I actually think he did himself some favors because the debate is going to happen tonight. Tomorrow the headlines -- I hope the headlines are this interview still because the Democrats have a lot of other issues to be talking about right now including the life of the American people, our military, Syria, the economy, health care. The Lois goes on and on. This is our biggest issue what's going on with hunter Biden. Yes, it looks bad. I hope we can all learn from this including the trump family saying ethics do matter, where we work matters, but we've got bigger issues to solve right now in my opinion. I'm sorry, I'm kind of over this story, I really am. Yes. Unfortunately the rest of the country is trying to figure it out. Go ahead, baby. This is hard for me. I totally disagree with you. I don't think he did a great job. I think when he said, look, I'm a private citizen, part of the problem is he also said I probably wouldn't have gotten this job if I weren't a Biden and I think it was some criticism that's been held against other politicians' children. You sort of have to choose your lane and I get that there are kids who don't -- I say kids. By the way, he's almost 50 years family members of politicians who say they don't want to be about it but I know for my family and again this is just my experience, you're a unit. I always say it's like being in mafia family and you know what you're getting into. I don't understand why you would do this interview at this time and maybe this was a call by ABC but this will be a conversation in the debates tonight and if you don't think Julian Castro or kamala Harris is going to take a shot when they have it -- metaphorical shots. I would have preferred to see him in a suit. I would have preferred to see him one-on-one in a studio. I think it's fine if you're talking about your addiction issues but when you're talking about possibly taking -- taking money that people have questionable ethics behind. And listen, this is breaking my heart. It's breaking my heart all day long. I love Joe Biden and his family. Hunter Biden had a lot of issues that he struggled with for a long time. What's also breaking my heart, some of these polls numbers. Elizabeth Warren is leading in New Hampshire and she's going to take these opportunities. The Democrat primary voters are going to care and Elizabeth Warren, mark my words tonight, one of these guys and girls, 20 of them, will take the shot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.