Transcript for ‘The View’ reacts to Pence-Harris debate

Kamala Harris and Mike pence faced off behind plexiglass in Utah last night, in a vice presidential debate that didn't go off the rails like the first presidential debate did, but it had its moments. Take a look. The American people have witnessed what is the greatest failure of any presidential administration in the history of our country. The president said it was a hoax -- I have to weigh in here. Mr. Vice president, I'm speaking I'm speaking. I have to weigh in. The fact you continue to undermine the vaccine -- if a vaccine emerges during the trump administration, I think is unconscionable, and I just ask you to stop playing politics in people's life. He interrupted me, and I would like to just finish please. If you have a pre-existing condition, heart disease, diabetes, breast cancer, they're coming for you. If you love someone who has a pre-existing condition, they're coming for you. They would like to know if you and Joe Biden are going to pack the supreme court if you don't get your way in this nomination. Let's talk about packing. Come on. You gave a nonanswer. Joe Biden gave a nonanswer. I'll answer you now. I want the record the reflect she never answered the question. Well, look. I don't know what to say. I'll just open it up and say, who made the case last night? I'll start with you, sunny. Well, according to a post-debate CNN poll, Harris was seen as the winner in a contest that, you know, matched expectations. I think kamala was clearly the winner and for me, she was, you know, every woman in America that has been in a meeting or in any venue where you have a man either taking credit for your ideas or speaking over you, and interrupting you over and over and over again, and I think that she showed tremendous grace in a situation like that because I think she took great care to avoid all the stereotypes that women and especially women of color sometimes fall victim to, like the angry black woman trope. Right. I mean, you know, president trump was just on Fox News this morning calling her a monster which, you know, tried to dehumanize her, and so I think she did a really good job in doing that. She defended her prosecutorial record. Right. And I think she could have punched back much harder, but she did not do that, and the emotional and mental fortitude that it takes to restrain yourself like that I know very well, and I think that she did an excellent job last night. What about you, Sara? Well, overall I would have to say that kamala probably won the night although I found the debates in general rather boring aside from the highlight of the fly which was just -- I loved it, but -- My favorite. I welcomed the boredom because it was a stark contrast to what we had seen. It had substance. It had back and forth. If the presidential debate was off the rails, the pendulum swung a little too far from being overscripted and overcoached because there was a lot of dodging questions, mostly on vice president pence's part, to pivot the way he wanted it to go. Pence dodged on the pandemic, health care and global warming. What bothered me on kamala's side was court packing. Not that it will sway my vote, but I would like the hear an answer. The CNN poll that sunny quoted is important here because on social media everyone clung to their own candidate and that's who they thought won the night, but CNN's poll that was referenced had kamala -- pence's numbers stayed the same. Kamala went up with men, women and trump supporters from 4% to 12%. I would say those numbers speak to a victory. Nice. Joy, what about you? First of all, I heard the fly paid more taxes than trump. Just saying. As far as -- as far as who was better, kamala's job was to reassure the American people that she could take over in case god forbid something were to happen to Joe Biden, and I think she did that beautifully, and she let Americans know who she was, you know, but the thing about pence -- see, it's easy to dismiss trump's craziness in the way he acts like calling her a monster. This guy is much more smooth and smarmy in his lying, you know, kind of like a milk shake laced with hydroxychloroquine, whatever that is. You know what I'm saying? He's different. He's much more dangerous in many ways, Mike pence, because -- and then my favorite part was when he goes, stop playing politics with people's lives. That was the biggest joke of the night. Who turned the wearing of masks into a political football? Not kamala. Who is the one who downplayed the danger of covid in order to get more people to vote for him and to make sure that the stock market didn't go into a tizzy? Not kamala. 210,000 dead from trump and pence playing politics with people's lives. That's who played politics with people's lives. I only felt bad for the fly. Other than that -- Well I will say I felt the fly was well represented. I thought the fly made some really interesting points, and so I think the real winner from last night is the fly. I agree. That's just me. I have to tell you I am very happy that she did not answer some of those questions because, you know, I've watched for four years. I've watched them dodge and not answer stuff. Why would they tell her anything? Why would she tell them anything about what she and Joe plan to do or what they've discussed or how they've discussed it? It only gives them more and I think they're just starting to come into that -- oh, yeah. Yeah. You want to know, but we're not going to tell you, and when we're ready to let the people know, we'll tell them. Yep. And I like that because I Also, whoopi -- Yeah? I was going to answer Sara who wanted to hear about -- she wanted to hear about the 13 people on the supreme court. That's a hypothetical question. There's no reason why she has to answer a hypothetical question. I think after all this time though, they're smart. They could answer it differently than dodging because I think that -- it just -- I want to hear something. Why? Because it matters just as much as people are talk the supreme court on the other side and wanting to sway it, like, I have thoughts on where it doesn't change my vote. I'm just saying as a concerned citizen -- That's the point. It doesn't -- because a hypothetical doesn't change anybody's vote. That's why I say leave it alone. The real question is why are the Republicans trying to push thro through -- push through a nominee with less than 30 days before the election, and that's something that even Abraham Lincoln didn't do, and that's something that kamala pointed out. I mean, that's the real question that needs to be answered rather than a hypothetical question about court packing in their response to what the Republicans are planning to do, right? I just feel for strategy if they clearly had a better answer so it doesn't look like she isn't answering, he kept not answering and when she doesn't, he's, like, oh, she's not. I think there's a smoother way to do it. I think they should have a better answer by now. I'm glad that they didn't. I'm glad that they didn't. I have to say I'm glad that they didn't because one thing Democrats tend to do is we try to be forthcoming with everything that we're thinking and this time, I think it's, you know, be more thoughtful. Just don't, you know, if you don't know, don't answer. That's really the thing, and maybe that's not a conversation they have actually had. Other people have had it, but I don't know that they have had it because I don't know that they can do that. Do you know what I mean? So really answering about something that no one is sure can be done can be very dangerous and tricky if you are not a fly.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.