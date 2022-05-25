'The View' reacts to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the fundamental right to abortion that has been the law for nearly 50 years.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live