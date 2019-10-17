Transcript for ‘The View’ remembers Rep. Elijah Cummings

We want to say that we are just kind of devastated and heartbroken by the news that we lost an extraordinary statesman and person, leader of one of the most influential members of congress, Elijah Cummings. He was 68 years old and really what the -- what a life well lived looks like. Wow. I know most of us have met him or had some interaction with him. What a life he had. He really did. I can't believe this. Such a hard loss. I didn't know he was sick. I didn't know he had any issues. He is an absolute institution in congress, an institution, a lion from a time gone by of bipartisanship. It's a dark day in America that he has passed and I couldn't believe it he had passed when I read it this morning. Prayers to his family and his staff. I know they're feeling it today, and good on them for keeping this private for as long as they did. The secretary of the DNC used to be one of my best friends, and is close with his wife. I did know he was ill, but I didn't know he was this ill, but my other best friend's husband was his press secretary. So I knew him well, and I think everyone in Baltimore especially is so devastated. He fights for them. He's a fierce advocate for Baltimore, and as a person who lived in Baltimore for many, many years, he was so active in the community. I don't think people realized -- this president didn't realize how active he was in the community. He was just as you said, a lion. A fierce advocate. What I loved about him was everything was about human connection. He fought for what he believed in, but he also had best friends that didn't think the way he Mark meadows. The Michael Cohen hearings, and he was leading those hearings, and there was an awkward moment when mark meadows, it was said he was pulling a racist stunt on Rashida tlaib, and we have a this is how he handled that She said she was not calling you a racist, and I thought that we could clarify that. You're one of my best friends. I know that shocks a lot of people. And likewise, Mr. Chairman. Yeah, but you are, and I could see and feel your pain. I feel it, and so -- and I don't think Ms. Tlaib intended to cause you that. And it was the next day that Rashida tlaib and mark meadows were hugging on the house floor because of the way he handled that situation. He's going to be so missed. Now more than ever do we need people like him representing this country. Yeah. Well, maybe the best way to pay homage to him is to maybe comport ourselves a little bit better in this country. Yeah. Maybe we can do better when we talk about people whose views we don't agree with. Maybe there's a better way for us to behave. So if we want to pay homage to this extraordinary man, let's try to be just a little bit better and see if we can make that work. All right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.