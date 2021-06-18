VP Kamala Harris talks Haitian migrants, Afghanistan, abortion and more on ‘The View’

The vice president also said $1.2 billion will be &quot;going to over 3 million school children in America to get them access and affordability for broadband.&quot;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live