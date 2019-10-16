Transcript for Is Warren the presumptive Democratic frontrunner?

There is a lot of not disappointing things happening -- happened last night apparently on television, and as the Democrats met in Ohio for the fourth presidential debate, and the biggest target apparently of the night was senator Elizabeth Warren. Take a look. Costs will go up for the wealthy. They will go up for big corporations and middle class families, they will go down. I will not sign a bill into law that does not lower costs for middle class families. At least Bernie's being honest here and saying how he's going to pay for this, and that taxes are going to go up, and I'm sorry, Elizabeth, but you have not said that, and I think we owe it to the American people to tell them where we're going to send the invoice. The difference between a plan and a pipe dream is something you can actually get done. I agree with the great job she did, and I went on the floor and got you votes. I got votes for that bill. Well, okay. Clearly, I guess they think Elizabeth is the one to beat right now. Did she -- did she hold her own? I thought she was terrific, actually. You know, she is the lady with the plan. It's clear that she is obviously the front-runner at least in their minds and that's why she was under attack so much. She never lost her cool, or lost her pacing. That's what you need to do in a debate. She had the most time speaking. She spoke for 22 minutes and 32 seconds as opposed to kamala There were 12 on the stage. Booker spoke for 11:19. She took up the majority of the time. I think it was a misstep though with her medicare for all plan because we know she's the lady with the plan, but she's not really explaining how she's going to pay for it, and they pounced on her for that. Time and time again. I actually -- Time and time again. I give mayor Pete, and Amy klobuchar kudos. Mayor Pete who I have liked from the beginning, but last night was his best performance yet. Biden also, but he delivers what Biden is saying I think so much He's a great debater. If you were reading this debate, the transcript and you didn't know their age, what they looked like or know much about them, I think the way that people were polling today would be very different. The way we would be talking about them would be different. His numbers in fund-raising as well, you look at his campaign conference, money they can spend right now in their campaign. Money speaks, but B.S. Walks. Just because you got money doesn't mean you have -- He does have a plan, and what I like about him and is he says, let's live in reality. You have to give people a choice. He says, let's find better health care and more options, but you can't tell the American people you don't have a choice in this. He had a great moment with Beto O'rourke when he said, I'm going to take people's guns. He said, this is a purity test. That's never going to pass, so let's live in reality. Once again, I think that is the way to beat trump. If you go so far to the left and say, we're going to live in this world that's never going to exist, you're not going to get people in the middle. They've going to have no option but to maybe vote for trump that's what's going to happen. If that's the only option for people in the middle, there's not the middle. Amen. That's not the middle if that's the only option. What you think? I have many things to say. I was live tweeting it because there's only so much time in these segments. I thought Warren did a terrible job and she was on her heels all night. Did we watch the same debate? I'm watching it as a Republican, and you're saying that as a far left Progressive, and I say that as a good thing. Mayor Pete came out swinging really hard, and I think it was quite impressive. I don't know what Beto was doing other than running for MSNBC host. Coming up, I'm sure he'll get a good hour. Tom -- that's right. Tom Steyer's christmastime, and we're talking about automation. An entrepreneur from New York brought it to the forefront, and he had a better answer than Elizabeth Warren did. I think it's one of the things that people slammed your mom about because people forget that, you know, it's not immigrants coming over and taking your jobs away. Your jobs are being phased out. They're being done by machines. So let's be realistic about what's going on and find ways to get people to encourage people to find new ways of moving your life ahead when, you know, because we have seen it happen when automation comes in. A lot of stuff disappears. But whoopi, at least on the democratic stage, those were issues that were being discussed. Yeah. Right. At least gun violence was discussed. At least opioids were discussed. At least universal health care was discussed and not treated as a pipe dream, but treated as something that has to become reality in our country, and so to me, like, just the contrast to Republicans with all due respect, Meghan, could not have been more clear. You won't hurt my feelings. It's what we were talking about last night.

