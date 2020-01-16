Transcript for Warren, Sanders feud escalating?

Yes. Well, apparently the debate over whether Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn't be predent is not over yet. Right after Tuesday night's debate a live mic caught this exchange and of course people can't wait to bring it to you, between Elizabeth and Bernie which must have been a little awkward for Tom Steyer. Take a look. I think you called me a liar on national TV. What? I think you called me a liar on national TV. Let's not do that right now. You want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion. You called me -- you told me -- I don't want to get into it. I just wanted to say hi. I feel like that's me in so many moments. Me too. I was like, thank you, thank you. I'm always that awkward one, oh. Because stuff happens. Oh man. If anybody was wondering if Elizabeth Warren can take on a man in power, she just showed you how to do it. Yeah. She just showed you. Yeah. I don't worry about her with trump. She can handle herself. That's my takeaway. She stuck by what she has said all along. She believes that Bernie Sanders told her he does not believe that a woman can be president, can win this election. He says that he didn't say it but she just said you called me a liar on national television, and he didn't really refute it. No, he said you called me a liar. I love it because I think that -- I really respect straight shooters in life in general, people that will say things to your face and not just go behind your back. Her staff and his staff have been feuding. I respect that she's on the debate stage. She knows she's mic'd in front of millions and millions of people and she says I think you just called me a liar, blank. I agree with you, I didn't know she had it in her. I kind of love it. I'm kind of obsessed with it. Call him out. Yeah. And his response by the way is so insufficient. I know he's on a debate stage too but it's like this problem that we have talked about all week, the Bernie brothers sexism problem, it's following him. It's like a bad fart. That one lingered. It's lingering. There's no such thing as a good fart. It's like when you're on an airplane and there's nowhere to go and you can't get out. You're on the elevator and she knows it was him. She's like I think you just farted in the elevator. And Tom spier walked right into it. It's like, who did this. Who did it? Didn't you just get stuck in the elevator? On the elevator here on "The this is how you guys are letting me leave on the show, getting stuck in the freaking elevator. The crew had to get me. Sunny was like, Abby, are you okay? Are you okay, sweetie? I would not have liked that. I'm claustrophobic. I think it's just beginning. This was bound to happen. Sanders has never really had a credibility problem. When you look at the polling, he doesn't have a filter which is why people love him. He's always had a problem with me. With credibility? Yeah. I lived in Vermont. There were no free colleges. I love that too. I'm sorry. But here's the thing, if you are the senator who's been fighting for that and fighting for that and fighting for that and nobody in Vermont knows that you've been fighting for that, I want to know how come our state didn't know that this is where you were at the whole time. He'll say, well of course I said so, whoopi. That's a really good impression. Thank you. I've been practicing. You've said that for a long time. From the beginning. The problem I have with Bernie is that he is running for the democratic nomination as president, but he filed as an independent when he runs in 2024 for the senate. I love that too. Yeah. Sorry. For me he's sort of a Democrat by default. He is very much an independent and he is very much a socialist. He has called himself a democratic socialist, but I think if you deserve to be the democratic nominee for the presidency of the united States -- You should be on the democratic ticket. Right. You should be a Democrat. That's a very common criticism of him with true blue Democrats. Warren has been criticized for some of the things that she's said, her credibility and changing her mind or changing the story slightly and people are trying to figure out what is the truth here, whether it's where her kids went to school or if she was fired pregnant or her nationality or health care which she's struggled to figure out. I wouldn't be surprised if the Bernie team tries to nail her. There before the grace of god goes everybody. I don't know anybody who can walk on water. Compared to trump, it's like comparing a vein yal sin to a mortal sin. Please explain. A mortal sin -- I was raised catholic. A mortal sin you go to hell. A venial, not so fast. You go to purgatory. Maybe you just go to New Jersey, we don't know. Just a few roseries. The take away is she can go up strong and tough against a bullying man candidate that's been bullying her for her gender. I think it's actually a brilliant move. Whether it was calculated or not I have no idea. Are you saying I shouldn't have named my dog after Bernie now? I'm saying rename him whatever you want. Here's the next story coming

