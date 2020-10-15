Transcript for Is White House promoting 'herd immunity'?

Yesterday the first lady revealed that her son, Barron, tested positive for covid, but the white house is still pushing the idea of rushing into herd immunity as a way to handle the pandemic which, you know, Dr. Fauci says is really a dumb idea. Take a look. Let's talk about herd immunity. If you talk to anybody who has any experience in epidemiology and infectious diseases, they will tell you that that is risky and you'll wind up with many more infections of vulnerable people which will lead to hospitalizations and deaths. So I think that we've just got to look that square in the eye and say it's nonsense. Yeah. I mean, and also, you would have to have -- you would have to have immunization in order to spread herd immunity. It doesn't make any sense. The whole thing about herd immunity makes no sense to me, but what do you guys make of these dueling narratives that we're now suddenly being privy to, sunny? What's your thoughts? Well, I'm really disappointed in the white house and president trump now saying that because Barron trump got infected with the virus and he was asymptomatic and he was fine, using that argument to support reopening schools because what we do know now about young people is they can be superspreaders. Some of them can be asymptomatic. Some of them do exhibit symptoms and, in fact, die from it. While they maybe asymptomatic, they come home to multigenerational homes and they may infect their parents and grandparents and they may not have the treatment that Donald Trump had, which was $100,000 worth of experimental drugs, treatment that isn't available to the everyday person, especially people that have -- don't have health insurance and people that even have the affordable care act may not have it after November 10th, after the supreme court hears the challenges to the affordable care act. So that was extremely, extremely reckless rhetoric, reckless policy, and I was really disappointed because I think most parents want to protect their children from this deadly virus rather than bring the virus into their homes, infect their children and then brag about it. So that was probably I think one of the most disappointing things I've heard from the white house. Right. You know, and if the child is asymptomatic, you don't want to send them to the school. It just doesn't make sense to I get they want to open the school. I get all that. If they're asymptomatic, you don't want to send them to the what do you think, Sara? We're all happy, of course, that Barron is okay. You don't want to contract this disease, but like sunny said, this is a dangerous example to use for two reasons. One, it is more about what that child -- or who that child exposes to this disease and passes to it. It doesn't stop there. It's a ripple effect that you never know how far it will go, but the other thing is it's anecdotal and touting this up as it doesn't affect young people is dangerous because that's not true. I have another anecdote to show you. There was a little girl. Her name was Skyler, and I think we have a picture. Her parents were both first responders, and she was on the ventilator for two weeks after contracting covid and passed away. So for every Barron there's another story, and it's tragic and it's awful, but it's playing Russian roulette with, you know, it is better to be safe than sorry. I don't want to toy with that, and I don't know any parent or person who would want to compromise a whole generation of young people at the off chance that you are one of the lucky Yeah. So I think it's irresponsible. Yeah. What do you think of this craziness with herd immunity, what -- does it make any sense No. No. First of all, somebody should tell the father of the year, Donald Trump, that some children have lifelong complications from this disease. It is not something that you just get over like that. So last night Steve and I, when we're not doing television electronic work, we do some math conversations. So we figured out how herd immunity would work. I'll tell you how it is. You need to have 60% of the population have to get it in order for it to even be in the ballpark, and some doctors say it doesn't even work. So we have 330 million people in so that means 198 million would have to get the virus, okay? That's 60%. Mm-hmm. And out of that group, 2% would die. That would be almost 4 million people. So I say to Americans, are you willing to die for this man? Are you willing to die for this virus? And imagine the hospitals. We thought that they were overcrowded in April and may. Can you imagine if you have 198 people with the virus in this country? So this herd immunity is an outrageously stupid idea, and they should stop talking about Yeah. The only thing that's going to help us at this point is get rid of this guy and get a vaccination, period. So Ana, what's your take on all of this? Is this just gas or is there something -- something here? Well, first of all, it's very consistent from Donald Trump. From day one, he's tried to pretend that this is not the lethal, contagious virus that it is. He has downplayed it from day one. We know that because we heard his tapes, but I think it's also very cavalier and very cruel. Okay? The way -- what he's doing symbolically and throwing those masks into the crowd, the same way he threw paper towel rolls at people in Puerto Rico. When it's your family member, when it's your loved one -- That's right. -- Who has covid or who's suffering from it or has died frit, or is in the hospital with it right now, this idea of herd immunity seems cruel, seems callous. It seems not to value their life, not to take their life into consideration. So herd immunity might sound good on paper until you realize that they're treating your family and your loved ones like cattle, like a herd of cattle. There you go. There are fathers with children, with wives, with, you know, loved ones, and these are Americans who deserve far better from the United States president. Yeah. I, you know, I know I'm -- it's -- no. It doesn't look good anywhere, and you know what? I just -- the more he talks, the less I think he had it personally. That's just me. That's just me. Me too. Me too. I'm starting to think that too, I'm starting to feel like, really? Because I just feel like, wait a minute. Five days? Five days. You're the only person on the face of the Earth, on the face of the Earth, and if you are comparing yourself to Jesus, you know, you're saying five days, that's all it took -- people have not been able to -- still haven't been able to get out of the bed. So I just -- I don't know. I couldn't get the information. I just feel weird about it. I'm kind of agreeing with you. I don't understand the lack of transparency. If we had access to the same drugs. Well, that's true. It's not about the drugs. He's a liar. Supporters will believe anything he says, anything. Because it's hard to trust him, it's hard to, like, go with it, and I hate feeling like that.

