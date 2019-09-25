Transcript for White House releases transcript of Trump’s call with Ukraine

Welcome back. There's more to talk about with this and I assume sunny you have the first thing. I think for those of you who haven't read the transcript of the call it's important to point out that the president of the United States actually said to the president of the Ukraine I would like you to do us a favor. He says word favor. Because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it. He goes on to say as you saw yesterday there was nonsense that ended with a poor performance with Robert Mueller. Then he says -- the president of Ukraine says one of my assistants spoke with Mr. Giuliani. Our president says I would like you to speak to Mr. Giuliani and my attorney general, attorney general Barr. He says he wants the attorney general of the United States to call the president of the Ukraine and investigate Joe Biden and his son. Now if that is not our president asking for help from a foreign entity for something of value to help him get elected in a campaign -- a violation of campaign finance law, I don't know what is. It's clearly illegal. Talk about the money. Can I ask one question? Yes. We're in agreement it's unethical and bad -- I think it's illegal. So we're going to impeach. It gets through congress. You think Mitch Mcconnell is going to continue in the senate. I think it's an impeachable offense. I do not think that two third of the Republican senate will do what's right for the country and convict. The question I have going forward -- you said you think it's good for the country. I think it will unite this country when Americans like during watergate watch what this president has been up to lining his own pockets for the good of himself. The optics against Joe Biden are not good either. Optics are not illegal. Can I finish one thing? Tend of the call he says I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call. Your economy is going to get better and better I predict. Hello! Again, is it unconstitutional? Yes. Yes. I believe it is. Let me -- Saying so on "The view" doesn't make it true. If it is unconstitutional, why aren't we voting now. There has to be a hearing. You have to go through the steps. We're still in the probe. I don't think we should promise the American people he's going to be hauled out in handcuffs which is the impression we give everyone every day. Abby is asking about the process. Lock him up. This is the United States of America, there has to be a congress has to vote on the impeachable offenses. There has to be a hearing on those. If they vote to impeach, it goes to the senate and two third of the senate has to convict. That's what they have to do in the process. That's why she was saying let us go through the correct process. Once you start this, you've got to get it right. It's what you said yesterday. You have to have your ducks in order.

