Transcript for Whoopi Goldberg receives COVID-19 vaccine

A global pandemic was declared one year ago today, and the most important step that everybody can do to end all that's happening is you got to get vaccinated, and I'm happy to tell you that last night I finally got my first shot at new York's 24-hour megavaccination site, the javits center. Let me tell you. I was sweating. I didn't know whether, you know, because when you look at it on the news, the needle looks this big. As it turns out, the needle is this big, and I didn't feel it, and that was important, and I said to -- I said to them, you know, how do we tell people that it's not this gigantic thing, that, you know, we have to get folks in here to make that decision, and also to do it for other folks? Because, you know, people kept saying, you've got to get this done, and I was going, yeah. But I put it off, put it off, and I did it and I was, like, oh, you know, I do feel better. I feel much better. Right. I'm sure lots of our viewers have the same kind of questions that I did, and since we all want to do what's best for our family, for our friends, for our neighbors, we want to go to joy's house for dinner, we want to go and have drinks with Meghan. We want to go out and do all the stuff. I think the way that you can do that is if you get -- you get the shot. You have to, and black people are worried. They say I don't want to do this because there's a history of people immunizing us, doing stuff to us. They were doing it to the entire world, so it would be very hard just to pick us out. So I kind of figure this might be one we should all concentrate on. That's true. It would be very hard to do that. This is -- this is no joke, and people are, you know, people are still dying, and we're still thinking about all the stuff we can do. We can go out now. People are starting to say, yeah. We can do 50%. You can go eat and have compass pi of 50%. Yeah. You can go see your grandkids few Y've got -- we're on the road to this. So the council is rolling out a covid-19 vaccination campaign called it's up to you with the accurate and vetted answers you're looking for. So head to our website for more information, and if you are not online, you can call the CDC hotline with any questions you have. That is 1-800-cdc-info. That translates to 1-800-232-4636. I'm telling you, and I'm the biggest baby anywhere, and I went and got it done. If I can do it, anybody can do it, and as I said, we are one --

