Transcript for Winners and losers from Democratic debate?

Okay, we're live right now for those of you just joining us out of the impeachment hearings. Meghan and I are still arguing during the break. But I still love you and I still want your lasagne. I'll give you your lasagne when you give me your guns. How is that? I don't have guns. Where's the bell? Whoop' gone. Democrats met in Atlanta last night for the fifth presidential debate and here are some of the takeaway moments. Watch. If you think a woman can't beat Donald Trump, Nancy Pelosi does it every single day. They show up when it's close to election time, show up in a black church and want to get the vot, but the question has to be where you been and what are you going to do? This week I heard say that I don't think we should legalize marijuana. I thought you might have been high when you said it. So are we any closer to finding the democratic candidate? That moment with booker accused me because he was just on our show lecturing how to talk about people and there he is on how he thought the vice president was high. It's a total cheap shot from Mr. Sanctimonious speak with love and never attack your candidate. It's a cheap shot. By the way, Biden is for decriminalizing marijuana. He's been like that for a while. He said it was a gateway drug. I've been a fan of his from the beginning and I thought he was the star last night for sure. Who? Mayor Pete. I thought he was fabulous. Wait a second, wait a second. How many of you are Democrats, clap. Okay, okay. How many of you are -- Don't pan in on the one Republican. There's a bunch over there. Thank you, sir. How many of you would vote for mayor Pete? Not as many. That's my small research. I think we have to say it again, mayor Pete is polling at zero percent among African-American voters. In order for you to be the democratic candidate, you need to have the African-American he does not have that. He was not impressive to me last night. You know who won the night for me? Kamala Harris. She spoke to the issues that affect me. When she said there are a lot of candidates that show up in a black church because they want our vote, yet they are not there for the community. They're not speaking to the issues that matter to me. They're not speaking to the fact that black women are dying in childbirth still. They're not speaking to the fact that my son, that my husband, that my father can still die because of police brutality and gun violence. They're not speaking to those issues that speak to my community but she spoke to those issues -- They like Biden, why? The reason I liked Pete, this is what the debate is for, it appeals to different people. He needs to appeal to me if he wants to win the democratic -- He's polling lower than trump voters. It's getting bad. In South Carolina. He was a calming voice and came across thoughtful. When he was on the debate stage last night, I forgot Biden was there. Okay, Democrats, how many of you would vote for Biden? For god sakes this isn't a focus group. I think this is something we can all agree on. Tom Steyer has absolutely no business being on that debate stage. I believe he bought stance on that stage. He has spent $1.8 million in Facebook ads, more than $7 million on TV ads, $3.5 million on digital ads. It's ridiculous that he's on this stage and Julian Castro wasn't. Shame on whatever process this was. Anyone who believes in keeping dirty money out of politics should be embarrassed that that man was allowed on stage. He has to do what he has to do. There is no campaign finance reform. You don't want people buying your way to the presidency which is something that I think we all -- I don't want to speak for everybody but I think we can agree he has no business being there in his freaking Christmas tie. Okay, I got to go.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.