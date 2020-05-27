Woman in Central Park incident fired

“The View” co-hosts react to the viral video of a white woman who called police on a black birdwatcher who asked her to leash her dog in Central Park.
6:17 | 05/27/20

{"duration":"6:17","description":"“The View” co-hosts react to the viral video of a white woman who called police on a black birdwatcher who asked her to leash her dog in Central Park.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70906831","title":"Woman in Central Park incident fired","url":"/theview/video/woman-central-park-incident-fired-70906831"}