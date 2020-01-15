Transcript for Who won the Iowa debate?

I'm glad you showed me what it and that's fantastic, cool. Anyhoo, the Democrats met in Iowa last night. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders' he said/she said spilled onto the stage a bit. Take a look. Anybody that knows me knows it's incomprehensible that I wouldn't think a woman could be president of the United States. Can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on the stage. Collectively they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every election they've been in or the women, Amy and me. So true. I have won every race, every place, every time. Every single person that I have beaten, my Republican opponents have gotten out of politics for good. And I think -- I think that sounds pretty good. I think that sounds pretty good with the guy we have in the white house right now. So is it question about whether a woman can win officially over? Can we move on from this? I mean -- Such a dumb question. What good shot on her part saying only the women who are the people who have won -- that is between the eyes. I applaud you. It was brilliant. In fact, statistically that women are less electable is a myth. Yes. It's a myth, and so I'm glad that the person that coached her put it out there in that way. It was just a very simple way of doing it, and it was very, very, very effective. I'm a huge fan of klobuchar and every time I watch these debates she grows more and more on me. I've said from the beginning of these debates, if you only read the transcript I think she would be in the lead. Maybe that does have something to do with -- I don't know. But I think she is incredibly impressive and she has carved a really smart lane for herself as this more moderate voice and would be a killer vice president. I really do. I think if you want to be serious about winning over this country and winning over moderates, she has proven -- she's a midwestern girl. She's got a dry sense of humor. She had a moment last night where she went at it about health care and reminding people that she thinks people should have a choice in health care as a Democrat which I think is a smart way to go and here's how she handled that. Senator Sanders and I have worked together on pharmaceuticals for a long, long time and we agree on this. Buthat I don't agree with is that we -- his position on health care. This debate isn't real. The real debate we should be having is how do we make it easier for people to get coverage for addiction and mental health. I have a plan for that. And then finally, what should we do about long-term care, the el Fant that doesn't even fit in this room. I love that she talks about mental air. I don't want to go into it but people when they get older use up all their money on health care, nursing care. Well, people are finding that they can't stay in their homes. People who have been married for 40, 50 years, if they don't have the money they're splitting up because they can't both be in the same place. And also people caring for their parents. Yes. And they don't have long-term care for their parents. But I will tell you, I thought Elizabeth Warren won the night. I thought it was interesting that you heard Amy klobuchar saying I have a plan for that. Well, that's Elizabeth Warren's tag line over and over and over again. I think that Elizabeth Warren has constantly risen to the occasion and she seems, in my view, more and more comfortable. It was interesting because for me the men sort of -- I don't know -- faded into the background. This much ado about Sanders versus Warren, I thought she won the night. People are saying that buttigieg looked like a senior at a debate team in high school. Yeah, where was his energy? I wanted to give a shoutout -- He was overcoached, completely overcoached. Robotic. Bernie Sanders did something good last night. We've been talking about how the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.