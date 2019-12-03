Transcript for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio dances to R. Kelly

They dress five -- every day. New York mayor bill de Blasio is taking heat for dancing to an rcht Kelly song "I believe I can fly." His rep said he didn't know it was an R. Kelly song. I didn't know that qualified as dancing. Why are they playing an R. Kelly song in church? And why are they doing that? You believe I can fly. I don't think it's appropriate for anyone to play R. Kelly songs anymore. I think he's canceled. Really? I do. I do. At the goes for Michael Jackson? Yeah. But that is nothing new for me. I speak with my dollar. If I disagree with a position, I don't support that artist. It's not necessarily a popular opinion. I don't go to woody Allen movies. You don't disdegree. You're more judging against them? No, I just refuse to support an artist whose position or behavior I disagree with. You would never listen to Richard Wagner music then? Because he was a Nazi sympathizer? No. This is the one time you'll see me defending him. I don't think people should be jujd off of other people's bad behavior and the choices that they make. The dancing was terrible. But -- So you don't think -- a 57-year-old white guy dancing to rap music is ridiculous. Should we blame the guy who turned on the song? Even in the room for dancing to I think we have gotten to place where you can't get up in the morning and breathe without getting criticized by somebody. That's a bad place to be. If you take the politic, at times, out of a situation, and -- realize we don't need to personally attack people. You know, if you look at trump, you can always find way to make fun of him. But if it were Obama out this, would you view it didn'tly? I try to look at it that way. Policy aside. This is child molestation. He said he didn't know that the song was an R. Kelly song. That's his most famous song, by the way. You know what? Joy and I didn't know. A choir was performing the song. Zbhi don't understand why the choir would perform the song. R. Kelly is front page news for a long time. He's abused, allegedly, ten or more counts of abusing young African-American women. Young girls. Under their -- they're women now, but under the age of 13 and 14. So by supporting his music, he's making money. And, um, that just can't stand. In my view. You know, rape is one of the most underreported crimes in our country because victims feel that they'll not be believed. And to support man like that, I think, says a lot about our country. We have to stand up for victims in this country. That's a way to do it. Let's say you're in a situation tapped whole place is doing this and sging the song. Should you say stop, I refuse? Refuse to dance to this music? If you're uncomfortable doing that, at the very least, you don't have to do that, right? You can be a conscientious discenter. If you're not really good dancer, you probably should just maybe -- Agreed. Sway a little. Don't -- Don't eat anything on a don't sing or dance unless you really know how to. It's all in your head. I'm a terrible dancer. I don't dance any place. I'm terrible. I'm the white girl. ? Are you Ricky lane? Yes. Doesn't matter how many drinks? Duck and cover. Start running out of here if I start dancing. All of you. Terrible. Ness is bill de Blasio, like, 6'5"? He can't even hide. They should have played fly me to the moon. Coming up, "The bachelor" is here live tomorrow. We're going to talk about what

