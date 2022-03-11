Zelenskyy makes plea to Biden for leadership

"The View" reacts to the Ukrainian president's address to Congress where he referenced Pearl Harbor and 9/11 and asked the U.S. to back a no-fly zone or supply more aircraft to defend against Russia.

