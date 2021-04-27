The All-New 20/20 Event airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC

It was called “the first internet murder.” Now, the exclusive prison interview with the woman at the center of it all airs Friday at 9|8c on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live