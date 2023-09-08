‘20/20’ tracks investigation that led to charges of suspect in 3 Gilgo Beach murders

Authorities arrested suspect Rex Heuermann July 13, 2023, in connection with three murders near Gilgo Beach on Long Island, New York. Heuermann pleaded not guilty.

September 8, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live