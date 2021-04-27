All-New 20/20 True Crime Special | Friday at 9/8c on ABC

A powerful & wealthy Southern family dynasty – shattered. A true crime mystery – still unraveling. Now, follow the evidence, the clues & see exclusive interviews with the family.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live