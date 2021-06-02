Transcript for Anna Nicole Smith’s husband dies, she suffers medical and career challenges: Part 5

the decline. So, enter his son pierce, who gets the guardianship of his father. The son decided, I'm going to revoke Anna's allowance. I am going to stop paying her bills. And at one point she was only permitted to see her husband for 30 minutes a day. Which she said was heartbreaking to her. They had armed security guards standing by the door. And when your husband's got his arms out going like this -- lady love, please don't leave me. And I'm leaving him and he's thinking in his head, "Where's my wife going?" The old man really had no control because he was essentially dying. 14 months after their wedding, J. Howard Marshall dies. 90-year-old oilman J. Howard Marshall II has been dead for a week, but his remains have yet to be put to rest because of the legal bickering between his widow and his family. When he died, a huge fight ensues over whether we're going to cremate J. Howard Marshall II or whether we're going to bury J. Howard Marshall II. They have to go to court to settle this thing, which is pretty bizarre. And obviously the press goes wild. Anna Nicole Smith Marshall stepped off the elevator on the fifth floor into a hoard of news media who first began to sag back, and then when their quarry changed directions, it was off to the races. Anna Nicole Smith has conceded to the cremation of her deceased million-on nary J. Howard Marshall. She also has agreed to share a portion of the ashes with the oil baron's children. So then they have separate funerals. So, at the funeral of her husband, Anna Nicole Smith is wearing the dress that she married him in. And to commemorate his passing, she sings. She sings, "Wind beneath my wings," the Bette midler hit. The wind beneath my wings J. Howard Marshall, when he dies, leaves a massive fortune. Estimates range up to $1.6 billion. However, he leaves nothing in his will to his wife Anna Nicole Smith or her son, Daniel. He'd left her nothing. Zero. Zero dollars. He was taking care of her. There was a suggestion, a promise. You know, was there a contract? Clearly not. She didn't get a contract. Pierce gets everything. So Anna Nicole decides to sue pierce in Texas for her share of the estate. It's going to be a battle royale between the bombshell and the billionaire. I have nothing to say. Thanks very much. But it will take years before the case gets in front of a jury. In this journal entry, Anna writes, me and Daniel have no money to live on because of the press and getting no work. I miss my husband. He would just kill pierce if he knew what was going on. You know what her favorite thing was to do? Have you ever seen a VCR tape? Yes. Okay. She'd go up here to this blockbuster and she'd rent movies and sit in the bed for the whole weekend and order takeout food. She'd watch scary movies. And then she'd paint. I thought I'd take dannielynn to Los Angeles because I thought it was important. Her mom lived half of her life in L.A. I thought it would be great for her to sit down with ray Martino who'd shed some insight on her life prior to my meeting her. Hey, ray. Hi, honey. Ray, what year did you meet Anna? 1995. We're starting to cast my film, and we got the script to Anna. She read it. We got a call the next day, and she says, I want this part. She had a big price tag on her, but we could only afford a certain amount. The agency William Morris said, don't do this film. And she says, I get a chance to play different characters and I don't want to always play these bimbos. In "To the limit," she plays a CIA double agent. Anna Nicole Smith shoots a lot of guys. "To the limit" went straight to video. This is what I am like when I'm sober. Her dream was to be a serious actor. I don't know if I can say the right words, Joe. She was very, very talented. Very deep, tremendously emotional. She makes another movie with ray Martino. It's called "Skyscraper." It's only seen overseas. William Morris and Anna parted ways, and, you know, things weren't -- things weren't going well for her. What had appeared to be excellent opportunities started to dry up. She connects with this entertainment lawyer called Howard K. Stern. He soon becomes her confidant and advisor. On top of her career problems, she's also having problems with her implants. I had had an apartment in Burbank, and she was in the bedroom, and she started crying. Screaming and yelling. And we ran into the bedroom, she had her hand over her breast, and her breast exploded. So I rushed her to the hospital. And she was in terrific pain. She's got migraines, stomach problems, breast implants causing back pain. She's got seizures. She's taking methadone for pain, klonopin for those seizures. She's taking a lot of medication. I was on prescription pain medication, and I was taking too much, and, um, I went into a coma for that. When I came out of the coma, I couldn't talk and I couldn't walk. It was pretty bad. It was real bad. Can get get through here, please? There aren't many offers, and without much money coming in, Anna Nicole declares bankruptcy. The California bankruptcy judge finds that pierce was conspiring with his lawyers and his accountant to cheat Anna out of her portion of the inheritance. Former playboy playmate Anna Nicole Smith is a multimillion dollar winner. A los angleles federal court awarded Smith almost $454 million from her husband J, Howard Marshall's estate. She goes from zero to $447 million. Cha-ching. Now she's a billionaire. Wait, there's another court in another state that could take it all away. But she's about to reinvent herself. Hey, Romeo. Hey, punker poo. She says yes to a reality show. And her life is going to get crazier and stranger than ever before. Anna Nicole Smith's wild night at the music award S That surreal moment when Anna ended up in front of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

