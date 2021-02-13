Benita Alexander quits job, prepares to move as fiancé faces accusations: Part 4

Alexander had also taken her daughter out of school in preparation for moving to Spain after the wedding. Meanwhile, reports about Paolo Macchiarini’s alleged scientific misconduct began to emerge.
6:23 | 02/13/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Benita Alexander quits job, prepares to move as fiancé faces accusations: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

