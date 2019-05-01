Transcript for The Bobbitts' life together becomes a nightmare: Part 3

When Lorena talks about her marriage with John, it's a nightmare from beginning to end. It's actually very hard to imagine how they lasted four years together. He hurt me and my lip was bleeding. And, um, I had bruises. John man tans that he never hit her but he admits that he might have kind of pushed her a little, or that when he was restraining her, he might have been rough. If we get in a fight, and you jump on me and start hitting me, and I try to subdue you, you're gonna end up getting some type -- type of injury, like a bruise or fat lip. Reporter: What's your definition of spousal abuse? Oh, it could be anything. It could be punchin' a hole in a wall. You know, verbal abuse. You know, calling somebody a slut or a whore, or a tramp. Reporter: Did you do any of those things? In moments of -- Yeah, we fought. But that's not spousal abuse? I think that's fighting with each other. Reporter: But you said you were strong. Abnormally strong. But of course I didn't hit her. Did it leave marks when you restrained her? Of course. I mean I may have marks on me, but I didn't flaunt them. I'm sure there was more problems, screaming, yelling, arguments, that's just the way that Lorena was. I've seen her stab him with a fork in the hand. He said that she came after him with a pair of scissors. If that happened then, I'm sure it happened before. The to call 911 on each other quite frequently. He calls it on her, she called it on him. He said that the police will not listen to me because we're married. We had responded to complaints of domestic violence at their residence about half a dozen times in the past few years. Only in one instance were charges brought. We arrested John and charged him with assault and battery, and he got a cross-warrant against Lorena, and had her charged with assault and battery. One of the charges was null-crossed. And the other one dismissed. There was very little difference in what they said. They had a history of abusive conduct with each other. Lorena gets in trouble apart from John. There were a couple of incidents that were very important to John. And placed a great deal of stress. Not just the altercations about fighting. But what they were fighting about. He found that she went and shoplifted. She stole a couple of dresses from Nordstrom. She was caught, she had to do community service. The more egregious offense was, while working with Janna, she embezzled over $7,000. And John was furious about that. Lorena would say that she did these things because money was such an issue, and John wasn't pulling his weight. Janna, her boss at the nail salon figured out that money was missing. And made her pay it back with interest. With a pretty high interest, if I remember. So I guess they worked it out between the two of them, but it's not as if though Lorena had nothing but this unblemished past. She abused Janna bissuti by stealing all that money. She didn't need to do that. Especially with somebody we -- who, like, brought her in. Gave her a job. Fed her. And she -- we were close friend of hers. In the course of your marriage, did you become pregnant by John? Yes, I did. I was very excited because, um, I mean, I wanted to have a child. What did he say, do you remember? He said that I would not be able to raise a child for some reason. I said, I think I will be a wonderful mother. We weren't ready anyways. So I suggested, we should wait. She wasn't happy about it, but you know, what can you do? He will said that I have to do something about it. And I said, what do you mean? And he suggested some -- that people -- they have abortions in clinics. And things like that, and I was just so sad. And I just couldn't believe what he was saying. Did you have the abortion for him? Yes. You felt you would lose him without it? I don't want to have a child without a father. What in the world? She's married. Why would she want an abortion? Catholic girl? Good girl? She never recovered from the trauma of an abortion that she wasn't completely on board for. And she carried the terrible trauma for her, the guilt, from her culture, for who she was as a person of having an abortion right up into the moment that she picked up that knife. How often did you say no to his sexual advances? Did he physically and sexually abuse you? It was frequently. It was every time he will hit me, he will just try to force me into the sex again. Did you equate this with rape as you knew the word? Yes. In many occasions, I said, I think you are raping me. This is not what you're supposed to do to me. The idea of marital rape just didn't connect. I mean, you said, I do. Doesn't that mean you're gonna? In the days just before the attack, the cutting, she was falling apart in ways that she was sharing. She went to a neighbor. Just before this happened, I had talked to her. She said what was happening to her. It was raping her. After she said rape, I had literature on that. Domestic violence, too. I gave her two articles on that. She was beginning, at work, to have problems. She's been doing nails for years. And she does a beautiful job. About a couple weeks before this happened, I was getting complaints. I never had complaints before. She was shaking. I would wake up shaking and scared. And I would have nightmares. So I went to the doctor's and they advised me to get a protective order. I went to get the protective order because, um -- I was scared. And I didn't want to be hurt by him again. The tensions are building and building and building in this marriage. I said, "What you did to me was not fair, you hurt me." She was having a major depressive episode. She was having a breakdown. It had just gotten to be too much for her. He pushed me away. And he said, lever me alone. I don't want to hear anything. Just lever me alone. This was a woman at the edge. And she goes to the kitchen for that glass of water and there, she spots that knife.

