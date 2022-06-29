What California police found inside the Chadwick family home

After Peter or Quee Choo Lim Chadwick didn't pick up their kids from school in October 2012, Newport Beach Police conducted a welfare check at their home. Police found blood and signs of a struggle.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live