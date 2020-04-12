Transcript for Cari Farver’s mom, ex-boyfriend receive strange messages from her after she vanished

Carey's mother had filed. The missing person partly please and she was becoming increasingly concerned with each passing day. In the weeks after she laughed scary it was so communicating with her family she was sent text messages to her mother Nancy. When I get text messages I would just say please call me. As need to hear your voice and she would say well this has got to be good enough for you. In addition to her brother's wedding Kerry was missing more heavily events she was absent for her own birthday. You miss Thanksgiving. She wasn't around when her son Max turned fifteenth. She even missed her own father's funeral and then she didn't come home for that her mother knew something was very very. Carrie texted I'm sorry I missed the few. Nancy respond. You can only way I won't. Oh that this is you can secure call me and I hear your voice. The Texas got mean at one point two and saying that I was in a good mother in. That I was controlling. In the middle of after the winter only one thing to assert. People were 312. Carries family was afraid for her Dave could vote was going afraid of her. Him regularly as sixty plus sense than a hundred Allison was. Worse phone calls from hundreds and hundreds. And I'd change phone number so many times ridiculous. Carries rays seemed to be focused on his ex girlfriend Liz boot he had dated just before turning to hear. Kerry sent messages like she is nothing. She's packed town she looks like she lost her Hundley may be shielded us all a favor and Childers now hello well. Sure it's Liz if you keep your hands and lives off my man I will hurt you. It she seems to be everywhere. Are once. The civic occasions knows is in a mile as well if you don't watching TV trying to relax and it's nighttime. And I get a taxi and I see your senators share of their feet propped up wearing blue shirt and those things are true.

