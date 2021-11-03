Carol Dodge on her 20-year crusade to find her daughter’s killer

More
Dodge said she would go to the police station every day to make sure the investigation was on track, knowing the man who left DNA at the Angie Dodge murder scene was still out there.
1:21 | 03/11/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Carol Dodge on her 20-year crusade to find her daughter’s killer
Carol dodge is not happy that her daughter's actual killers. She decides she needs to investigated for self. Carol bunches of force danger force of nature these are formidable figure fierce determined. I don't think Carroll knows what restaurants she wants answers. She's cajoling the police say come on you've got to find something. I discovered the PlayStation everyday. Over and over again she would barge into the chief's office and it can I save it what's happening and it I have PD got so tired. And they went on after the streets tonight. I literally went to the streets. And kept going back for the bank kept reading. Posted documents and the different reports that I had accumulated. She's driving around late at night putting her own life at risk solely political rules she surveilling people she's questioning drug dealers said. I ripped out on the streets I'd go home. 345. O'clock in the word she followed me a few times. It was sad to see here to see. On the not so much pain she did that for twenty years physically she is not gonna let answers case.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Dodge said she would go to the police station every day to make sure the investigation was on track, knowing the man who left DNA at the Angie Dodge murder scene was still out there.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"76392610","title":"Carol Dodge on her 20-year crusade to find her daughter’s killer","url":"/2020/video/carol-dodge-20-year-crusade-find-daughters-killer-76392610"}