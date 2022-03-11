Conrad Roy’s aunt remembers him ‘almost every minute’ after teen’s death

Conrad Roy died in July 2014 of carbon monoxide poisoning. Michelle Carter, Roy's then-girlfriend, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after sending texts urging him to kill himself.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live