Transcript for How Dalia Dippolito reacted to police revealing her then-husband wasn't dead: Part 6

Dippolito story. On August 5, 2009, Dalia Dippolito's life changed forever. Thank you for coming. I'm sorry to call you. First, police tell her her husband is dead. Is your husband Michael? Okay, I'm sorry to tell you, ma'am, he's been killed. Then she's told she's been caught on tape planning his murder. You're going to jail. I didn't do anything. Please, I didn't do anything. Don't tell me you didn't do anything. I didn't do anything. You're going to jail today. You kept saying, I didn't do anything. Just over and over and over again. Was that all you could think of to say? They were accusing me of trying to have my husband killed, and I didn't, so that's what I kept continuously telling them. When they turn the tables, she doesn't Fess up. She just keeps denying everything. And lacking that confession, they kept trying to shock her more and more. And this is the part where what happens in that police department will go down in the history of detective work. This is a masterstroke. The ultimate shock. You could call it a resurrection of sorts. Police tell her that her dead husband isn't actually dead. Your husband is well and alive. Thank god. Oh, yeah, thank god. Could I see him, please? No, he doesn't want to see you. They bring Mike in. Look, your husband's alive. We've got you. Oh, my god. See, he's alive. The show, "Cops," is at the station capturing Mike's reaction. Come here, please. Come here. She keeps begging him to come inside the room, which he doesn't. Mike, come here. Come here, please! She sees her husband. And he's alive. What? You're alive? This is a dead man walking and talking. You never see this happen. I can't. I can't fix this. Why not? I didn't do anything! I heard you. Mike, come here, please. Come here. All of her skills as a femme fatal start rolling in. Meek, Mike! Come here. Come here, baby. Come to me. With cameras rolling inside and outside the interrogation room it is reality on steroids. I don't know what's going on. Please. For Mike Dippolito, it's a surreal love story that quickly turned into a nightmare. He never saw it coming. For Mike, this was a whirlwind romance. He was head over heels in love with Dalia. I met Dalia, and we got along very well. There was never any friction. How can I say -- uh -- we orb our -- our sex life was incredible. Meanwhile, the entire time she's plotting behind his back. There's this side to his wife he has no idea about. Mike Dippolito insists that the accusations made by Dalia Dippolito that he's abusive are totally false. Still, Dalia secretly wants out of the relationship. And authorities say if she can get out with a pile of Mike's money, that's even better. Mike Dippolito still owed $191,000 restitution, and he was on probation for decades. If he could make that restitution, he could make an argument to get off probation. But he says Dalia told him she could help him with that. Dalia said, if you can come up with $100,000, I will take $91,000 of my own, I'll put it with your money, and we'll send it to the lawyer together. It was her responsibility to wire the money to Mike's lawyer. She says she's helping him. He think that she is. But in reality, she's doing anything but helping him. Soon, Mike notices odd things are starting to happen. Before I met her, I don't think I had a run-in with the police since I've been home from prison. I meet her, I run into to the cops more than I ran into the cops probably ever in my life. Mike will soon find out that someone is trying to frame him for crimes he didn't commit. On two occasions, drugs were planted in his vehicle. Mike decides to take Dalia away for a couple of days to the ritz-carlton. Mike is stopped by a police officer, and the police officer tells Mike that they had received an anonymous call saying that he was dealing drugs out of his tahoe. He goes, do you mind if we search? I said, absolutely, go ahead. He searched the truck. Didn't find anything. It was very odd. Then the next day I go to get gas in the truck, and I find a bag of pills. It looked like cocaine in there, and that's when that hit me. I said, "Wait a minute -- you know, somebody put this in my truck and called the police on me. Authorities say Dalia figures he's an ex-con, and if she can get him sent away for drugs, he'll be gone for a really long time and she's home free. I remember I looked at dahlia. I said, "Did you put drugs in my truck?" She adamantly denied it. So I let it go. Fine, fine. You know, every instincts telling me it doesn't make sense. In fact, according to authorities, what she's really trying to do is get Mike Dippolito out of her life. And that $100,000 he'd given to Dalia, she was supposed to wire it to his lawyer, but she hadn't. I knew clearly she stole my money. She's telling me she's going to get it back, and I'm doing everything in my power to believe her. He just stays in the relationship. He seemed to be, I don't know, for lack of a better word, a chump for love. Your ex-husband, Michael, claims you stole a lot of money from him. Money that was supposed to be used to pay his restitution. Did that happen? No, it's money that he was hiding. Police say that after her plot to try to get him jailed doesn't work, she ups the ante. One morning, he gets a knock at the door. We knocked on his door, and we actually woke him up. Alls I see is a bunch of cops, and I'm like, oh, boy. Police department. Open the door. I hesitantly open the door. He didn't know what was going on. I thought they were there to arrest me. And then we ended up telling him what we were there for. You have to come with us. Your wife is going to have you killed today. Your wife has hired a person to kill you. Relax. Just take it easy. Clearly this just hits him like a ton of bricks. He literally takes a step back. We ended up taking him out of the house and driving him straight to the Boynton beach police department. You already know why we're here. Your wife hired somebody to kill you. I also played a little bit of audio where she says, I'm 5,000% sure that I want him killed. I'm positive, like, 5,000% sure. It wasn't like, you know, kill him softly. Don't hurt him. It was like, you know, just blow the guy's brains out and can I get a cheese sandwich with that? Even from behind bars, Dalia is not finished trying to manipulate Mike Dippolito when she makes an astonishing phone call. Hello? Hello? Hey, it's me. Yeah, what's up? Nothing. Mike, can you please come here? Is she ready to confess, or

