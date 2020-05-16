Transcript for Dalia Dippolito's recorded jailhouse phone call with her then-husband: Part 7

When pain happens, Aleve It. All Day Strong. As Dalia Dippolito is being led out of the Boynton beach police department and over to the palm beach county jail, she has an audience. The press, having seen the video released by police, is there to greet her. Already the media is out there with their cameras, capturing it. I didn't do anything and I didn't plot anything. You were headed to jail. What was that first night like? It was a complete nightmare. I wasn't even officially in jail as the tapes were getting released, and they were already all over the news. They were everywhere. Till death do them part, and it's all caught on video. The hours since the police released the tape to YouTube, the name Dalia Dippolito is making the rounds, and is making a big, giant splash on cable TV. Bombshell tonight -- A newlywed in Boynton beach, Florida. Work it, work it, cry. Problem. Ruh-ro. The hitman is a cop. I could just watch the video over and over. It just is one of those clips that never gets old. The crying, the screaming, the bending over. Meryl Streep, wherever you are tonight, don't worry, you're safe. You became a headline around the world. Everyone knew your name. It was awful. While in jail, Dalia makes a few tearful phone calls, first, to her mother. Hello? Mom, I'm in jail. But I didn't do anything. I didn't do anything. You didn't. I know you didn't. I know you didn't, okay? How many times did I told you to leave that guy? How many times did I tell you? But her next phone call is unfathomable. From the jail, she calls Mike, the man police say she has just tried to have killed and offers him no apologies. Hello? Hey, it's me. Yeah, what's up? Nothing, Mike. Can you please come here? Everybody asked me, why did you take the phone call? I had to take the phone call. I had to hear what she was going to say. I couldn't help myself to not take that phone call. Mike, please, I need an attorney. Can you please help me? You said you wanted to have me killed. I heard that. That is not true. That is not true. How is it not true? How can you believe that? I heard your voice. Frankly, it's unbelievable that Dalia called her husband, the victim in this case, the target of her actions, the person she wanted dead, to ask him to help her. It is just unbelievable to listen to. The fact that she thought that she could demand that Mike help her is just on another level. And he's even trying to give her advice as to what to do while she's in jail. You're going to be running around in there for a little while, a couple of days. You need to just try and Just go with it, and keep to yourself. And don't say a lot. I know she's never been in there before. I mean, it's not a nice place. I tried to tell her, stop acting, you know, the way you're acting or you're going to have a rough time in there. Mike, I love you. Don't do this to me. I'm sitting here. Everybody treated me awful here. Things get spelled out for Mike that he was a very lucky man. Prosecutors say that Mike had actually survived an earlier attempt on his life. When Mohamed Shihadeh was giving a statement to police, he told them that Dalia had poisoned Mike's Starbucks iced tea with antifreeze. So law enforcement, they just ask him, was there ever an incident with iced tea? And Mike then realized that he was a lot closer to his demise than he ever realized. She went out and came back with some Starbucks iced teas. I take a sip and I -- I spit it out so fast. It was terrible and I didn't think anything of it. I only took one sip. I was sick for about two weeks. Dalia's attorney said she never poisoned Mike. Mike doesn't end up helping her find an attorney, but the attorney she does find ends up presenting one bizarre, wacky, intriguing defense. It was a stunt. It was a hoax, a ruse, a plan that Mike Dippolito hoped to capture the attention of someone in reality TV. You were acting on those tapes? Yes. It didn't make an iota of sense to me. It was so far out of left field that they might just believe it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.