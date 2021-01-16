Transcript for How Det. Smit's family keeps the search for JonBenet Ramsey's killer going: Part 10

Grandpa stated that if you can't show me a motive, show me evidence of bad character. If you can't show me evidence of bad character, show me evidence. He had condensed everything he knew about every person of interest into a spreadsheet. The team that his family created is confident that the killer's name is on that spreadsheet. So what do we know about the person suspected of killing jonbenet Ramsey. The D.A. Says the genetic profile from the DNA belongs to a male. There were a whole host of other possible suspects, ranging from known criminals to friends of the Ramseys. Brad, investigators looked beyond the Ramsey family. In fact, there was some speculation into potential involvement by two local men, correct? Correct. Here you have Gary Oliva. He was a homeless man who hung out at a church just a block and a half from the Ramsey's home. And he confessed that he killed jonbenet Ramsey. In fact, he called a friend right after she was killed, crying, sobbing saying he just killed a little girl. They took a look at him but eventually eliminated him because there's absolutely no connection between he and the Ramseys. And his DNA, they used that to eliminate him. This is bill Mcreynolds, the local Santa in town. I was the Santa Claus for three years at their party and I always liked the Ramsey party, so I called Patsy in particular and said it's time for our party. And apparently, jonbenet had made a comment that he, bill Mcreynolds was coming to their house to see jonbenet. I think everybody thought that was a little weird. His DNA didn't match, and he's out of the picture. And then, this is someone who actually gets brought up quite a bit. This is Michael helgoth. And this was high on Lou smit's list. Michael helgoth was an interesting character. Lou smit calls me cold, and I said to him, I've been praying for somebody to call and want to Mike said he wanted to kill himself to get it over with. That's one thing. And then he said that he and a partner were going to make 50,000 or 60,000 at Christmas. He wanted to crack a human skull. Michael helgoth evidently committed suicide the day after the Boulder district attorney threatened that, hey, we're going to find you. The list of suspects narrows. Soon there will be no one on the list but you. So, he committed suicide after authorities said they were narrowing their list. He had a stun gun, and he had hi-tec boots. Correct. Stun gun, a bit odd for people to have. Hi-tec boots, fairly common thing for people to have. But the real clincher would be DNA, didn't match and he has no connection to the Ramsey family. So he was ruled out. And he was ruled out. And then Brad, who could forget John mark Karr? Of course. He made quite the headline. I loved jonbenet and she died accidentally. Are you an innocent man? No. Everyone probably around the world knows John mark Karr. Her death was an accident. So you were in the basement? Yes. The problem is he was not in Boulder, Colorado, when she died. And his DNA didn't match. And that was it. He was ruled out. What does it say about the state of this case and the possibility of ever solving it? Well, that's a big question. We went through the people of interest, the suspects, and came up with our top 20. Take a look at it and run it through their program. What our team has been doing is focusing on collecting DNA and testing DNA. Do you want to get in touch with them? I think we should make the effort. You want to just start maybe in September? And since Lou has passed away, the team has been able to clear a number of people from however, the work is pretty slow because of the time and expense involved in locating somebody on that sheet and obtaining their DNA and then testing it. We have asked suspects for their DNA, and in other cases we've, I guess, done it the old fashioned way with surveillance and trickery. We've gotten together and followed people and gotten a discarded cup or some such thing. So, the DNA is evolving constantly, so, we're in better position today than we've ever been to solve the jonbenet Ramsey case. We are just trying to eliminate people from that list and we just figure if we keep at it, hopefully we'll finally whittle it down to one person remaining on that list. Lou smit's family believes that all but one person on that list is innocent.

