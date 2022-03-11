What ‘Dirty Dancing’ star Patrick Swayze was like on set

Producer Linda Gottlieb said Swayze “was a total professional” while working on the 1987 film. “When you needed something, he would give it to you,” Gottlieb said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live