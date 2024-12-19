Prehistoric mastodon jaw found in NY backyard

A backyard in Orange County, New York, became the site of an incredible discovery of a complete mastodon jaw -- the first find like it in New York in more than 11 years.

December 19, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live